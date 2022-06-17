About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Allergy Therapy Safest When Started Early for Infants

by Angela Mohan on June 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Allergy Therapy Safest When Started Early for Infants

Peanut allergies can be cured safely using oral immunotherapy. Earlier therapy yields better clinical outcomes.

The study focused on infants younger than 12 months old reveals that oral immunotherapy as a safer option for toddlers and older preschoolers also.

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies


If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
Advertisement


"This treatment is affordable, very safe, and highly effective, particularly if we can get the treatment going before the infant is 12 months old," said Dr. Edmond Chan, the study's senior author at the BC Children's Hospital Research Institute.

The study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice looked at outcomes in 69 infants among a larger study group of 452 children aged five and under.
Advertisement


What is Oral Immunotherapy?


Oral immunotherapy is when a patient consumes small amounts of the allergenic food—in this study, peanut flour—with the dose gradually increasing to a determined maximum amount.

The aim is to desensitize the child until they can have a full serving of peanut protein. But the child must continue to eat peanut products regularly long term.

Children visit a pediatric allergist in a community or hospital clinic approximately every two weeks to receive their peanut dose.

Parents gave the same daily dose between clinic visits. After eight to 11 clinic visits, the children built "maintenance dose" of about 1.3 grams of peanuts.

Forty-two infants completed the build-up period plus one year of maintenance dosing. None had more than a mild reaction to a 4,000-gram dose of peanut protein, compared to 7.7 percent of the children aged one to five who completed the protocol.

Four experienced beyond mild reactions, but none required epinephrine injections. 20 did not have their peanut tolerance assessed at the end.

Even before beginning the treatment, infants were at less risk than toddlers and preschoolers. In initial testing, only 33.9 percent of infants reacted beyond mild, compared to 53.7 percent of one-to-five-year-olds.

"Despite infants showing the best safety, we were still delighted with the safety of this treatment for older preschoolers. The risk of a severe reaction is much lower than it is for school-age kids," Dr. Chan noted.

"Many of the interventions we use in medicine, such as medications or surgical procedures, carry a small amount of risk that is outweighed by the benefit. I'm comfortable with the risk if well-trained allergists and clinicians perform this treatment. It's very safe."

The treatment worked equally well for both age groups. After a year of one peanut per day, approximately 80 percent of the children had developed a tolerance for 4,000 milligrams of peanut protein in one sitting—the equivalent of roughly 15 whole peanuts.

The first step in trying to prevent peanut allergies among at-risk children is to introduce them to age-appropriate, peanut-containing foods such as peanut butter or peanut flour at around six months of age.

Dr. Chan's research suggests that oral immunotherapy can be an effective alternative to avoiding allergens for a lifetime. Avoiding allergens carries different risks, such as poor quality of life, social isolation, and anxiety.

The next step suggested by Dr. Chan's team is to offer oral immunotherapy as early as possible after failed food allergy prevention during infancy.

Dr. Chan's study will help inform future clinical practice guidelines and provide healthcaee professionals with the information they need to recommend it for children.



Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
AllergyAllergy
Allergy - Symptom EvaluationAllergy - Symptom Evaluation
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for AllergyChoose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Dealing with Pollen AllergyDealing with Pollen Allergy
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefRemedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Seasonal Allergy MedicationsSeasonal Allergy Medications
Stay Well This WinterStay Well This Winter
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Allergy Reiki and Pranic Healing Dealing with Pollen Allergy Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Stay Well This Winter Seasonal Allergy Medications 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Find a Doctor Vent Forte (Theophylline) Post-Nasal Drip Iron Intake Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Hearing Loss Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Indian Medical Journals Blood - Sugar Chart

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close