Is Booze Messing With Your Pregnancy Plans?

Alcohol may be silently sabotaging pregnancy prevention—while cannabis, surprisingly, stays neutral.

Alcohol and drug use and attainment of pregnancy preferences in the southwestern United States: A longitudinal cohort study

Heavy drinking can interfere with pregnancy prevention; on the other hand, Cannabis use does not show the same risk among women who are highly motivated to avoid it. #medindia #womenshealth #alcoholrisk #reproductivehealth #mentalhealth ’