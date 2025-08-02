About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Booze Messing With Your Pregnancy Plans?

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 2 2025 5:01 PM

Alcohol may be silently sabotaging pregnancy prevention—while cannabis, surprisingly, stays neutral.

Is Booze Messing With Your Pregnancy Plans?
When it comes to preventing pregnancy, what you drink might matter more than what you smoke. Women's health never fails to surprise the scientific community. Heavy drinking can greatly raise the chance of an unexpected pregnancy, even for women who are very focused on avoiding it. On the other hand, using cannabis doesn’t seem to have the same effect. This goes against the existing ideas about how substances affect fertility. These findings could change how we help women make choices about their bodies and their reproductive plans(1 Trusted Source
Alcohol and drug use and attainment of pregnancy preferences in the southwestern United States: A longitudinal cohort study

Go to source).

How Alcohol Upsets Pregnancy Plans?

Women who drank a lot were 50% more likely to get pregnant within a year than those who drank little or not at all. The interesting fact here is, even though they desperately wanted to avoid pregnancy. Alcohol might affect more than just behavior; it influences their decision-making ability. The more they drank, the less control they had over preventing pregnancy.


Cannabis Use- Misjudged or Milder?

Unlike alcohol, using cannabis did not raise the risk of an unplanned pregnancy. People who use cannabis regularly are more likely to actively avoid pregnancy and tend to stay mentally stable and decisive in their choices. This is a reminder to think again on how we talk about risks in health discussions.


Mind the Gap-High Intentions, Surprising Outcomes

More than half of the unplanned pregnancies happened among women who were very determined to avoid getting pregnant, and also drank a lot. This highlights the need for better support, more helpful advice and specific ways to reduce harm. Just because someone wants to avoid pregnancy doesn’t mean they’re fully safe, especially when alcohol is involved.


A Wake-Up Call for Reproductive Health Providers

Clinicians and healthcare workers should closely watch women who drink a lot and really want to avoid getting pregnant. Giving them early advice and checking on their health can make a big difference. Because of the serious problems that can happen to babies from heavy drinking during pregnancy, acting quickly isn't just good—it's really important. Women need the right help, support, and care that's kind and understanding to help them achieve safe and healthy results.

Reference:
  1. Alcohol and drug use and attainment of pregnancy preferences in the southwestern United States: A longitudinal cohort study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40739595/ )


Source-Society for the Study of Addiction


