About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can Your Wound Talk? This Tech Thinks So!

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 2 2025 5:16 PM

A smart wound monitoring patch is transforming healing with contactless, real-time tracking using flexible sensors and wireless tech.

Can Your Wound Talk? This Tech Thinks So!
Picture a world where you don't have to remove a bandage to check on a wound. A new type of smart wearable device is helping make this a reality. These devices are designed to monitor wounds through the skin. They provide real-time information about signs like swelling, heat, and chemical balance. This allows both patients and doctors to take action at the best time and as early as possible. This helps to prevent infections, leads to better healing, and can also save money on medical care(1 Trusted Source
Wearable electronics for skin wound monitoring and healing

Go to source).

Wearable Technology Can Track Both Physical Activity and Heartbeat
Wearable Technology Can Track Both Physical Activity and Heartbeat
Most commercial wearables only measure one signal, such as steps or heart rate. This is the first of its kind capable of monitoring both of them.
Advertisement

Sensors That Speak the Language of Wounds

Advanced flexible sensors can pick up important signs like temperature and pH levels, which are key indicators of how a wound is healing. If the temperature suddenly goes up, it might mean there's an infection. Changes in pH can show where the healing process is at. These smart sensors help spot issues early so that doctors can take action before a problem gets worse.


Advertisement
Mio Global Introduces a Wristband That Monitors Activity Devoid of Steps
Mio Global Introduces a Wristband That Monitors Activity Devoid of Steps
The Vancouver-based company has developed a new health tracker called “Mio Slice Activity” that displays a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) score.

Healing That Doesn’t Break the Bank

This device is reusable and inexpensive, and when made in large amounts, it could cost under $5. Its design is safe for the body and works well with existing ways of making medical products, which makes it easier for hospitals to use. It is much cheaper and more eco-friendly than single-use smart bandages.


New Stretchy, Wearable Device to Monitor Heart Functioning
New Stretchy, Wearable Device to Monitor Heart Functioning
Scientists from South Korea have developed an ultra-thin wearable device that can provide continuous heart rate monitoring.

From Lab to Life- Designed for Real Skin

It's manufactured in such a way that it fits comfortably on curved areas like arms, and the device functions in everyday situations, not just in labs. A patented silicon-based technologyis used that hides well in wound covers without messing up the healing area. It’s built to watch over silently as the body heals on its own.


Mini-Wearable Device Captures Body Sounds to Monitor Health
Mini-Wearable Device Captures Body Sounds to Monitor Health
A wearable wireless acoustic device records body's delicate sounds. They are useful for monitoring heart, respiration, and bowel sounds to detect abnormalities.

Wounds in the Fast Lane

Wound healing is a complicated process that involves many cells and signals working together. Regular bandages can't keep track of this process, but wearable electronics can. These devices can monitor the healing and might even help it happen faster, opening up new possibilities for more tailored and accurate wound treatment in the future.

Reference:
  1. Wearable electronics for skin wound monitoring and healing - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10093663/?utm_source= )


Source-RMIT University, Melbourne


Recommended Readings
Latest Medical Gadgets
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional