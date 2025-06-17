Alcohol Myths Busted: No Sip is a Safe Sip

There is no safe level of alcohol consumption-moderate drinking can harm the heart, liver, and overall health, despite earlier claims of benefits.

Highlights: Alcohol is no longer considered heart-friendly at any level of intake

Binge drinking raises the risk of stroke and irregular heartbeat even in young adults

Liver damage can occur even with occasional or low levels of alcohol

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Alcohol Use and Cardiovascular Disease: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Even one to two alcoholic drinks a day can increase your risk of irregular heartbeat, liver inflammation, and sudden cardiac death. #medindia #alcohol #hearthealth’

Even one to two alcoholic drinks a day can increase your risk of irregular heartbeat, liver inflammation, and sudden cardiac death. #medindia #alcohol #hearthealth’

Advertisement

What You Should Know Before Picking a Drink

Advertisement

Outdated Beliefs and Modern Genetic Evidence

Advertisement

Misconceptions Around Red Wine and Heart Health

Liver Damage and Cancer Risks Add to Alcohol’s Burden

Alcohol Type and Composition Make a Difference

Binge Drinking and Weekend Patterns Raise Alarms

Harmful Additives and Country Liquor Risks

Alcohol Use and Cardiovascular Disease: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001341)