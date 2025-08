Let Us Take Action to Prevent Suicidal Thoughts

While parents and teachers often observed behavioral problems, they glossed over internal agonies in children.

Study Identifies Two Key Life Stages When Suicidal Thoughts Often Begin

Mental Health Antecedents and Correlates of 2 Distinct Developmental Pathways to Suicidal Ideation



Beyond the Darkness: Preventing Suicidal Thoughts and Finding Hope

Youth at risk of suicide show early warning signs that adults often miss



A major study followed children for 25 years andThe study aims to help us clearly understandThe study, published in, analyzed data from the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development, one of only two studies in the world to follow a large group of young people over time and repeatedly track suicidal thoughts ().In a 25-year study of 1,600 young people, scientists found two distinct phases in life where suicidal thoughts can tend to begin. About(around age 12), whileIn the early-onset group, many had shown signs of mental health struggles in childhood. These included symptoms like disruptive behaviour, which tend to be more noticeable (external symptoms), and depression and anxiety , which are often harder to detect (internal symptoms).“A striking finding is that parents and teachers often noticed the behavioural problems but overlooked the internal emotional distress,” said lead author Marie-Claude Geoffroy, associate professor in McGill’s Department of Psychiatry, researcher at the Douglas Research Centre and Canada Research Chair in Youth Suicide Prevention.In contrast, those whose suicidal thoughts began in young adulthood typically showed only internal symptoms, starting in their teen years.said co-author Charles-Édouard Notredame, a child and youth psychiatrist at Lille University Hospital.Age-appropriate support, including mental health programs in schools, could be especially effective in reaching children and teens at the right time, before suicidal thoughts take hold, he added ().Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults in Canada, according to national data.said Geoffroy.Source-Eurekalert