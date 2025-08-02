About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Let Us Take Action to Prevent Suicidal Thoughts

by Manjubashini on Aug 2 2025 2:11 PM

While parents and teachers often observed behavioral problems, they glossed over internal agonies in children.

A major study followed children for 25 years and discovered two different ways that suicidal ideation patterns develop. Researchers showed that there are warning signs of depression and emotional anxiety, but adults frequently disregard them .
The study aims to help us clearly understand what starts suicidal thoughts, how hopeless thoughts persist, and what symptoms to look for.

Study Identifies Two Key Life Stages When Suicidal Thoughts Often Begin

The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, analyzed data from the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development, one of only two studies in the world to follow a large group of young people over time and repeatedly track suicidal thoughts (1 Trusted Source
Mental Health Antecedents and Correlates of 2 Distinct Developmental Pathways to Suicidal Ideation

Go to source).

In a 25-year study of 1,600 young people, scientists found two distinct phases in life where suicidal thoughts can tend to begin. About 7% started having these thoughts in their early teens (around age 12), while 5% did not experience them until their early twenties.

In the early-onset group, many had shown signs of mental health struggles in childhood. These included symptoms like disruptive behaviour, which tend to be more noticeable (external symptoms), and depression and anxiety, which are often harder to detect (internal symptoms).

“A striking finding is that parents and teachers often noticed the behavioural problems but overlooked the internal emotional distress,” said lead author Marie-Claude Geoffroy, associate professor in McGill’s Department of Psychiatry, researcher at the Douglas Research Centre and Canada Research Chair in Youth Suicide Prevention.

Beyond the Darkness: Preventing Suicidal Thoughts and Finding Hope

In contrast, those whose suicidal thoughts began in young adulthood typically showed only internal symptoms, starting in their teen years.

“When taken seriously, these warning signs can lead to early interventions that could help safeguard children’s development,” said co-author Charles-Édouard Notredame, a child and youth psychiatrist at Lille University Hospital.

Age-appropriate support, including mental health programs in schools, could be especially effective in reaching children and teens at the right time, before suicidal thoughts take hold, he added (2 Trusted Source
Youth at risk of suicide show early warning signs that adults often miss

Go to source).

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults in Canada, according to national data.

“Suicidal ideation in youth is still too often dismissed as a ‘phase’ that will pass,” said Geoffroy. “Our findings highlight the need to start suicide prevention early."

References:
  1. Mental Health Antecedents and Correlates of 2 Distinct Developmental Pathways to Suicidal Ideation - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/article-abstract/2836116)
  2. Youth at risk of suicide show early warning signs that adults often miss - (https://www.mcgill.ca/newsroom/channels/news/youth-risk-suicide-show-early-warning-signs-adults-often-miss-366080)

Source-Eurekalert


