medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Is Autism Linked to Obesity?

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 19, 2018 at 11:42 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are 50% more likely to be overweight or obese, found new study. The findings are published online in The Journal of Pediatrics
Is Autism Linked to Obesity?
Is Autism Linked to Obesity?

"These findings make it clear that monitoring these children for excess weight gain at an early age is critical, and that prevention efforts should be expanded to include not just children with ASD, but those with other developmental diagnoses, as well," said the study's lead author Susan Levy from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, US.

The study included nearly 2,500 children between the ages of two and five years old. This age group is especially relevant, since it is an important window for early obesity prevention.

The research showed that children with ASD were 1.57 times more likely to be overweight or obese than the general population.

Children with developmental delays were 1.38 times more likely to be overweight or obese.

The risk for obesity was even more pronounced in children with severe ASD symptoms, as they were 1.7 times more likely to be classified as overweight or obese than children with mild ASD symptoms.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Height and Weight for Children

Height and Weight for Children

The height and weight calculator is a useful tool to ascertain the ideal height and weight of the children according to age and gender.

Tips to Control Obesity in Children

Tips to Control Obesity in Children

Obesity is resistant to instant remedies and its management is a long-term endeavor. Here are a few tips to control obesity in children.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

More News on:

Autism Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive