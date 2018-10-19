Kids with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are 50% more likely to be overweight or obese, found new study. The findings are published online in The Journal of Pediatrics

Is Autism Linked to Obesity?

"These findings make it clear that monitoring these children for excess weight gain at an early age is critical, and that prevention efforts should be expanded to include not just children with ASD, but those with other developmental diagnoses, as well," said the study's lead author Susan Levy from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, US.The study included nearly 2,500 children between the ages of two and five years old. This age group is especially relevant, since it is an important window for early obesity prevention.The research showed that children with ASD were 1.57 times more likely to be overweight or obese than the general population.Children with developmental delays were 1.38 times more likely to be overweight or obese.The risk for obesity was even more pronounced in children with severe ASD symptoms, as they were 1.7 times more likely to be classified as overweight or obese than children with mild ASD symptoms.Source: IANS