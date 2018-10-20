medindia
Aerobic Exercise Benefits Patients With Major Depression

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 20, 2018 at 1:12 AM
Supervised aerobic exercise was found to have antidepressant treatment effects for patients with major depression. The systematic review and meta-analysis is published in Depression and Anxiety.
Across 11 eligible trials involving 455 adult patients (18-65 years old) with major depression as a primary disorder, supervised aerobic exercise was performed on average for 45 minutes, at moderate intensity, 3 times per week, and for 9.2 weeks.

It showed a significantly large overall antidepressant effect compared with antidepressant medication and/or psychological therapies.

Also, aerobic exercise revealed moderate-to-large antidepressant effects among trials with lower risk of bias, as well as large antidepressant effects among trials with short-term interventions (up to 4 weeks) and trials involving preferences for exercise.

Subgroup analyses revealed comparable effects for aerobic exercise across various settings and delivery formats, and in both outpatients and inpatients regardless of symptom severity.

Source: Eurekalert

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

