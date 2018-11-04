medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Insights into the Alzheimer's Disease-Causing Gene and Its Working

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 11, 2018 at 12:24 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has discovered how a primary genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease causes the disease. The study also offers a potential solution to erase the damage caused by it.
Insights into the Alzheimer's Disease-Causing Gene and Its Working
Insights into the Alzheimer's Disease-Causing Gene and Its Working

While there is no specific gene that directly causes Alzheimer's, having one copy of the apoE4 gene more than doubles a person's likelihood of developing the disease, and having two copies of the gene increases the risk 12-fold.

However, scientists have been unclear about why apoE4 is so much more damaging to brain cells than other versions of the protein.

In the study, published in Nature Medicine, the team for the first time used human brain cells to model the disease and test new drugs instead of the mouse models.

The results from the Gladstone Institutes -- a US-based non-profit -- confirmed that in human neurons, the misshapen apoE4 protein cannot function properly and is broken down into disease-causing fragments in the cells.

This process results in a number of problems commonly found in Alzheimer's disease, including the accumulation of the protein tau and of amyloid peptides.

While the presence of apoE4 does not change the production of amyloid beta in mouse neurons, in human cells apoE4 was found to have a very clear effect on increasing amyloid beta production.

This highlights the species difference in the way apoE4 controls amyloid beta metabolism.

Further, the researchers examined brain cells that did not produce either form of the apoE protein to check how does the presence of apoE4 lead to cell damage.

They found that the neurons looked and functioned just like cells with apoE3. However, if the researchers added apoE4, the cells became riddled with pathologies related to Alzheimer's disease.

This discovery indicates that the presence of apoE4 -- and not the absence of apoE3 -- promotes the disease.

In addition, the researchers were able to erase the damage caused by apoE4 by changing it, with a small molecule, into a harmless apoE3-like version.

It restored normal function to the cells, and improved cell survival.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Can Painkillers Help Prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

Can Painkillers Help Prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

A daily regimen of the non-prescription NSAID ibuprofen can prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease, revealed study.

Scientists Look Deeper into Brain Function

Scientists Look Deeper into Brain Function

Human Brain Project (HBP) researchers have proposed a new concept to discover the 'operational functions' of brain areas.

Beetroot: The New Alzheimer's Superfood

Beetroot: The New Alzheimer's Superfood

Betanin compound that gives the vegetable its distinctive red colour could help prevent Alzheimer's disease. This new finding could lead to the development of drugs for treating Alzheimer's.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Weaver Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...