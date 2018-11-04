A man gets hospitalized after eating Carolina reaper, the world's hottest chili pepper. He had symptoms such as severe painful headache, severe neck pain, constriction of several arteries in the brain (reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome). He was back to normal after five weeks.

World’s Hottest Chili Pepper: Man Gets Severe 'Thunderclap' Headaches

‘A man gets hospitalized on eating world’s hottest chili pepper and was diagnosed with severe headaches and neck pain. A CT scan revealed constriction of arteries in the brain.’

Taking part in a hot chili pepper eating contest might have some unexpected consequences, highlight doctors in the journalHis symptoms started immediately after he had eaten the chili, with dry heaves. But he then developed severe neck pain and crushingly painful headaches, each of which lasted just a few seconds, over the next several days.His pain was so severe that he sought emergency care, and was tested for various neurological conditions, the results of which all came back negative.But a CT (computed tomography) scan showed that several arteries in his brain had constricted, prompting doctors to diagnose him with a thunderclap headache secondary to reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS).RCVS is characterized by temporary artery narrowing often accompanied by a thunderclap headache. It doesn't always have an obvious cause, but can occur as a reaction to certain prescription meds, or after taking illegal drugs.This is the first case to be associated with eating chili peppers, explain the authors, although they point out that eating cayenne pepper has been linked to sudden constriction of the coronary artery and heart attacks."Given the development of symptoms immediately after exposure to a known vasoactive substance, it is plausible that our patient had RCVS secondary to the Carolina Reaper, write the authors.The man's symptoms cleared up by themselves. And a CT scan five weeks later showed that his affected arteries had returned to their normal width.Source: Eurekalert