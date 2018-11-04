medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

World’s Hottest Chili Pepper: Man Gets Severe 'Thunderclap' Headaches

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 11, 2018 at 12:22 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A man gets hospitalized after eating Carolina reaper, the world's hottest chili pepper. He had symptoms such as severe painful headache, severe neck pain, constriction of several arteries in the brain (reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome). He was back to normal after five weeks.
World’s Hottest Chili Pepper: Man Gets Severe 'Thunderclap' Headaches
World’s Hottest Chili Pepper: Man Gets Severe 'Thunderclap' Headaches

Taking part in a hot chili pepper eating contest might have some unexpected consequences, highlight doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

His symptoms started immediately after he had eaten the chili, with dry heaves. But he then developed severe neck pain and crushingly painful headaches, each of which lasted just a few seconds, over the next several days.

His pain was so severe that he sought emergency care, and was tested for various neurological conditions, the results of which all came back negative.

But a CT (computed tomography) scan showed that several arteries in his brain had constricted, prompting doctors to diagnose him with a thunderclap headache secondary to reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS).

RCVS is characterized by temporary artery narrowing often accompanied by a thunderclap headache. It doesn't always have an obvious cause, but can occur as a reaction to certain prescription meds, or after taking illegal drugs.

This is the first case to be associated with eating chili peppers, explain the authors, although they point out that eating cayenne pepper has been linked to sudden constriction of the coronary artery and heart attacks.

"Given the development of symptoms immediately after exposure to a known vasoactive substance, it is plausible that our patient had RCVS secondary to the Carolina Reaper, write the authors.

The man's symptoms cleared up by themselves. And a CT scan five weeks later showed that his affected arteries had returned to their normal width.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Chili Peppers may Aid Millions of Migraine Sufferers

Chili Peppers may Aid Millions of Migraine Sufferers

Similarities between body's response to chili oil and the chemical pathways leading to migraine are being explored by researchers to develop a specific anti-migraine drug.

Drink Water for Relief from Headache

Drink Water for Relief from Headache

New studies found that drinking seven glasses of water can cure headache and migraines. This is a placebo effect of water but found to be comparatively effective against pills.

Got Migraine Headache? Lemon Juice and Sea Salt can Help Within Minutes

Got Migraine Headache? Lemon Juice and Sea Salt can Help Within Minutes

Dehydration amongst others is a potential trigger for a migraine, so can a simple solution of sea salt and lemon juice cure migraine headache?

China's Chili Products Contain Cancer-causing Chemical

China's Chili Products Contain Cancer-causing Chemical

A trade watchdog in China has detected a cancer-causing industrial dye in chili paste and red chili power products.

Computer Related Injuries

Computer Related Injuries

Computer- related injury (CRI) is a cluster of work-related symptoms in computer users such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD), and Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD)

Exploring the Benefits of Chili Pepper

Exploring the Benefits of Chili Pepper

Capsaicin has been studied for various medicinal properties including anti-coagulant effects. Chilli peppers and capsicums are rich in vitamin A, C and potassium and are extremely low on calories.

Migraine

Migraine

Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.

More News on:

Migraine Computer Related Injuries Exploring the Benefits of Chili Pepper 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...