About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Infection Prevention's Vital Role in CAR-T Cell Therapy

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 10 2024 5:10 AM

Infection Prevention`s Vital Role in CAR-T Cell Therapy
Researchers discovered that infections significantly contributed to non-relapse mortality among patients undergoing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. (1 Trusted Source
A systematic review and meta-analysis of nonrelapse mortality after CAR T cell therapy

Go to source)
The team analyzed reports from 7604 patients across 18 clinical trials and 28 real world studies. Infections accounted for half of all reported non-relapse related deaths.

Birth Defects - Infections
Birth Defects - Infections
Birth defects are abnormalities, which occur before the birth of the baby and can be caused due to genetic, environmental and other unknown reasons.
Other cancers were the second most common driver at 7.8%.

Secondary Effects in CAR-T Cell Therapy

Cardiovascular or respiratory events were third, at 7.3%. Side effects specific to CAR-T cell therapy, such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity, played a minor role.

Importantly, the researchers found non-relapse mortality to be associated with the underlying disease entity and certain CAR T-cell products, even when accounting for key study features.

More than Half of Cancer Patients Still Alive Post CAR-T Therapy
More than Half of Cancer Patients Still Alive Post CAR-T Therapy
Around 51 per cent of patients suffering from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) were still alive after 2 years of treatment with an anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T) called axi-cel.
Much attention has been paid to the risks associated with CAR-T cell therapy and managing CAR-T cell therapy specific side effects, such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.

This study reveals that infections play a critical role in non-relapse related death and suggests a pressing need for comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines that inform infection prevention and management after CAR-T cell therapy.

Advertisement
CAR-T Cell Therapy: Minimal Risk of Secondary Cancers
CAR-T Cell Therapy: Minimal Risk of Secondary Cancers
The risk of secondary cancers after CAR-T cell therapy is low, despite FDA concerns.
The German Cancer Consortium, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation), the Munich Clinician Scientist Program, the Bruno and Helene Jöster Foundation, the Bavarian Cancer Research Center, the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute, and Arnold Ventures.

Reference:
  1. A systematic review and meta-analysis of nonrelapse mortality after CAR T cell therapy - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03084-6)
Source-Eurekalert
How CAR-T Cell Therapy is Effective For Lymphoma in Remission?
How CAR-T Cell Therapy is Effective For Lymphoma in Remission?
CAR-T immunotherapy is a viable treatment option for individuals whose lymphoma enters remission before beginning cell therapy.

Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement