Infection Prevention`s Vital Role in CAR-T Cell Therapy

Researchers discovered that infections significantly contributed to non-relapse mortality among patients undergoing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.
A systematic review and meta-analysis of nonrelapse mortality after CAR T cell therapy
Go to source) The team analyzed reports from 7604 patients across 18 clinical trials and 28 real world studies. Infections accounted for half of all reported non-relapse related deaths.
Other cancers were the second most common driver at 7.8%.
Secondary Effects in CAR-T Cell TherapyCardiovascular or respiratory events were third, at 7.3%. Side effects specific to CAR-T cell therapy, such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity, played a minor role.
Importantly, the researchers found non-relapse mortality to be associated with the underlying disease entity and certain CAR T-cell products, even when accounting for key study features.
Much attention has been paid to the risks associated with CAR-T cell therapy and managing CAR-T cell therapy specific side effects, such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.
This study reveals that infections play a critical role in non-relapse related death and suggests a pressing need for comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines that inform infection prevention and management after CAR-T cell therapy.
