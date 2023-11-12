About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How CAR-T Cell Therapy is Effective For Lymphoma in Remission?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on December 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM
How CAR-T Cell Therapy is Effective For Lymphoma in Remission?

For patients whose lymphoma goes into remission prior to the start of cell therapy, CAR-T immunotherapy is still an effective treatment choice, reveals a study led by researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine (1 Trusted Source
984 Limited Duration Loncastuximab Tesirine with Rituximab Induces High Complete Metabolic Response Rate in High-Risk Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma â€" a Phase 2 Study

Go to source).

CAR-T Immunotherapy: Safe & Effective Treatment for Lymphoma

"I don't think it answers the question of: Should we give these patients cell therapy? But I think it answers the question that we can - that it's safe and that it's a reasonable strategy when you're in that spot," said Trent Wang, D.O., a Sylvester hematologist and cellular therapy specialist who will present study findings in an oral presentation at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, the American Society of Hematology's conference taking place in San Diego, California, Dec. 9-12.

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer


Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about cancer.
Advertisement


While the study doesn't answer the question of whether cell therapy in remission is the right choice, it does say that it's not the wrong choice.

Most patients receiving cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy that uses immune cells engineered to recognize and attack the patient's cancer, desperately need it. For some, it comes after many other treatments have failed.
Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma


Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.
Advertisement

But Wang noticed an odd phenomenon in the past few years when treating lymphoma patients with this form of therapy: Some of his patients went into complete remission before the cells ever touched their bodies.

This uncommon scenario occurs during the process of getting to cell therapy, which in the case of Wang's study uses a kind of engineered immune cell known as CAR-T cells. When a patient starts the process, there's a waiting period of three to five weeks before they get the treatment.

Insurance approval is needed, and the cells themselves need to be manufactured from the patient's own cells. But many of these patients are very sick with their cancer, so physicians will often treat them with a short course of chemotherapy or other drugs to tamp down the symptoms.

A small handful of these patients end up in remission during this waiting period treatment, the clinicians have found.

"That prompted this dilemma: Now what are we supposed to do?" Wang said. "Should we change the plan or give the therapy anyway? We just didn't have a lot of information on this scenario."

Wang said more often than not his team would proceed with the cell therapy in these cases, mainly to prevent yet another stretch of time where the patients' cancer might come back again. But it didn't feel like a very informed decision.

Wang and his colleagues noticed that their patients who received the cells while in remission tended to fare well after their infusion. But they didn't know if those results would hold up in an analysis of a larger group. They proposed a research study to the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research, a nationwide registry that tracks patients who have received transplants and/or cell therapies.

The study included data from 134 patients in the registry who had gone into complete remission in the waiting period before receiving their cell therapy. To find that group, the scientists screened the records of more than 5,000 cell therapy patients.

However, the patients in remission had very low levels of toxicities related to their cell therapies, namely an immune overreaction known as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity, two side effects that can sometimes accompany CAR-T cell therapy.

The study used data from patients treated with CAR-T cell therapy between 2015 to 2021, and current frequencies of specific cell therapy use are slightly different from those that were used in practice just a few years ago, Wang said. Next, the researchers want to explore the data paralleling more recent treatment trends.

Reference :
  1. 984 Limited Duration Loncastuximab Tesirine with Rituximab Induces High Complete Metabolic Response Rate in High-Risk Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma - a Phase 2 Study - (https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper178825.html)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma


Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
Advertisement

Burkitt’s Lymphoma

Burkitt’s Lymphoma


Burkitt's lymphoma is a rare type of non-hodgkin's lymphoma that commonly affects children. It usually begins in the abdominal region.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.
Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected ...
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one ...

Latest Cancer News

Disease-Free Outcomes in Breast Cancer Patients

Disease-Free Outcomes in Breast Cancer Patients

Study reveals five years of disease-freedom among postmenopausal patients aged 50-69, diagnosed with breast cancer.
A Sweat for Health: Exercise Benefits Breast Cancer Patients

A Sweat for Health: Exercise Benefits Breast Cancer Patients

Engaging in regular exercise could significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals facing metastatic breast cancer.
Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk

Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk

Drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, prescribed for type 2 diabetes, could lower the likelihood of developing colorectal cancer.
Anti-allergy Drug Dupilumab Treats Lung Cancer

Anti-allergy Drug Dupilumab Treats Lung Cancer

Researchers found a pathway linked to allergies that, when blocked, triggers antitumor immunity in lung cancer mouse models.
Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

The occurrence of epimutations early in pregnancy challenges traditional theories related to carcinogenesis and the risk of developing breast cancer.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How CAR-T Cell Therapy is Effective For Lymphoma in Remission? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests