India`s War on Tuberculosis: A Victory for Innovation and Dedication

India’s dedication and innovation drive major progress in reducing tuberculosis, aiming for eradication.



‘India shines bright in the fight against #tuberculosis. #WHO recognizes India's remarkable 17.7% decline in #TB incidence from 2015 to 2023. #TBFreeIndia #globalhealth’

India's Transformative Approach to TB Care

PM Lauds India’s Progress in the Fight Against Tuberculosis - (https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/news_updates/pm-lauds-indias-progress-in-the-fight-against-tuberculosis/?comment=disable)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s accomplishments in reducing tuberculosis (TB) incidence, describing the decline as a testament to the nation’s dedicated and innovative efforts to eradicate the disease. ( )"The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India," PM Modi posted on X."We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a TB-free India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognized India's remarkable progress, with a 17.7 percent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 — a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3 percent."This acknowledgment reflects India's transformative approach to TB care and control," Health Minister Nadda had posted. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, "our government has expanded and strengthened the National TB Elimination Programme by taking key initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introduction of the BPALM regimen, a novel treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis", the Health Minister had posted on X.J.P. Nadda also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Ministry of Health Affairs' "dedicated healthcare workers, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against tuberculosis".According to the WHO, India has one of the highest levels of treatment coverage for tuberculosis among the 30 high TB-burden countries. India also achieved a significant increase in the number of people receiving preventative therapy for household contacts of TB patients and people living with HIV, a WHO report showed.According to the report, 12.2 lakh people in India were put on preventive therapy in 2023, up from 10.2 lakh in 2022, and 4.2 lakh in 2021.India aims to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.Source-IANS