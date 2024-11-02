10 Million Eyes at Risk: Glaucoma`s Looming Threat

Diagnosed primary open-angle glaucoma cases are set to reach 10M by 2033 in 7 major markets, driven by aging populations, greater awareness, and improved diagnosis.

Global Glaucoma Landscape



According to GlobalData, diagnosed cases of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), including normal-tension glaucoma (NTG), are projected to reach 10 million across seven major markets (7MM*) by 2033, reflecting an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1% from approximately 9.1 million cases in 2023. The rise in glaucoma cases was found to be associated with increased disease awareness, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and demographic shifts within these regions. ( )GlobalData’s recent report, Glaucoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033, highlights that the prevalence of NTG within POAG cases varies by region. In the US and five European markets, around 40% of POAG cases are NTG, whereas Japan’s population shows a significantly higher susceptibility, with NTG expected to comprise 91% of POAG cases there by 2033.Anna Moody, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, notes, “Further research is needed to understand the heightened NTG risk in Japanese populations. Insights into these risk factors could guide prevention strategies and improve patient outcomes.”Age also plays a critical role in POAG prevalence. Excluding NTG, the incidence of POAG increases with age, reaching 2.5% in individuals aged 80–84 by 2033, compared to just 0.1% in the 40–49 age group. The correlation of age with rising glaucoma risk is linked to the natural rise in intraocular pressure with age.Moody adds, “As elderly populations grow across the 7MM, encouraging regular eye exams for individuals over 40 is essential for early glaucoma detection. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly reduce severe outcomes, including blindness.”*7MM includes the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.Source-Eurekalert