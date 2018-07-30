medindia
Indian Government Pledges To Get Rid of Viral Hepatitis By 2030

by Rishika Gupta on  July 30, 2018 at 2:37 PM Indian Health News
With a goal of ending viral hepatitis by 2030, Indian Health Minister J.P. Nadda has launched a 'National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme' last Saturday.
"With this initiative, the government is strongly committed to work towards the elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030 in the country," he said as he initiated the programme to mark the World Hepatitis Day 2018 here.

The initiative aims to reduce morbidity and mortality due to viral hepatitis. Key strategies include preventive and promotive interventions, collaboration with different ministries, increasing access to testing and treatment facilities and building capacities up to sub-district level.

Nadda also released the operational guidelines for NVHCP, national laboratory guidelines for viral hepatitis testing and national guidelines for diagnosis and management of viral hepatitis, while Minister of State for Communication Manoj Sinha also released a commemorative stamp.

Nadda said the ministry under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aggressively addressing the preventable diseases and that there has been a paradigm shift in designing the programme.

"Programmes are now designed at the ground level, and all stakeholders are taken into consideration. We are now making sure that the last person gets the benefit out of it," he said.

The ministry has already launched a campaign to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target, he said. The government now has more than 1,100 Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) machines for quick diagnosis of tuberculosis.

It also provides a daily regimen with fixed-dose combinations. The government has also initiated active case finding to screen more TB patients.

Nadda stated that the government has also launched the 'Test and Treat Policy for HIV' wherein as soon as a person is tested and found to be positive, he will be provided with ART irrespective of his CD count or clinical stage.

"The government has also launched Rotavirus vaccine, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) and the Measles-Rubella (MR), Pneumonia vaccine and one thing that was remaining was Hepatitis. With this launch, we will offer free drugs and diagnostics for hepatitis B and C. This initiative will provide laboratory testing and management of viral hepatitis with a decentralized approach," Nadda added.

Source: IANS

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian government proposes to set up a few farmer-producer organizations to help the farmers increase their income.

The Indian Government Reviews Drug Order 2013 To Make Price Control Easy To Implement

The Indian Government Reviews Drug Order 2013 To Make Price Control Easy To Implement

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has also recommended a task force to review DPCO 2013 to resolve genuine practical problems of implementation.

Indian Government Allows Transfer of Blood Between Blood Banks in the Country

Indian Government Allows Transfer of Blood Between Blood Banks in the Country

An exchange value of Rs. 1,600 per liter of plasma has been fixed. Blood banks can exchange surplus plasma for consumables, equipments or plasma derived products.

Indian Government Claims Several Public Health Initiatives Benefitting Masses

Indian Government Claims Several Public Health Initiatives Benefitting Masses

Since health is a state subject, so to reduce out of pocket expenditure in public health facilities, the government is promoting the use of several initiatives.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation

Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.

Hepatomegaly

Hepatomegaly

Hepatomegaly or an enlarged liver can be a symptom or a complication of many different diseases which arise within or outside the liver.

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that usually occurs in early infancy and is typically transmitted to the baby by the infected mother.

Tests for Hepatitis

Tests for Hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis virus panel is a series of blood tests to diagnose infections caused by hepatitis A, B and C viruses.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis Tests for Hepatitis Hepatomegaly Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation 

