Cocaine Usage Hits a New High Among UK Youngsters

by Rishika Gupta on  July 30, 2018 at 3:06 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Cocaine Use Among UK Young hits a record high compared to last decade. Experts say that the drop in the cost of the cocaine could be blamed for this.
Cocaine Usage Hits a New High Among UK Youngsters

Data released by the Home Office from the Crime Survey of England and Wales for 2017-18 show that 8.4 percent of 16 to 24 year-olds had used Class A drugs in the last year, compared with seven percent in 2016-17, reports Xinhua news agency.

The proportion marks the highest since 2005-6 and a significant rise from the recent low of 4.8 percent, seen in 2012-13.

Class A drugs represent those deemed most dangerous and so carry the harshest punishments.

Experts said it is related to the cocaine price drop, as the price of the ecstasy is lowest in more than 25 years, with 30 pounds a gram.

Meanwhile, young people nowadays can easily access Class A drugs using mobile phones and internet, experts warned.

A report published last month said that cocaine use among young people in England and Wales was the highest in Europe.

Source: IANS

