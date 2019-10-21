medindia

India Seeks United Nations Action To Tackle Anti-Microbial Resistance

by Iswarya on  October 21, 2019 at 12:40 PM Indian Health News
India has expressed it's concern about the emergence of Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) and sought action from relevant United Nations agencies to contain the threat to public health.
While attending the G20 Health Ministers' meeting held in Japan's Okayama , Health Minister Harsh Vardhan participating in the deliberations on health risk and health security, made an intervention on AMR, seen as a serious emerging threat to global public health.

According to an official statement, while voicing his concern on AMR, he called upon all relevant UN agencies to align themselves in their endeavour to combat antimicrobial resistance.

The Indian Health Minister conveyed to the G20 counterparts that in a short span of time India has made commendable progress by implementing a national action plan, establishing a national antimicrobial resistance surveillance system, and its decision to contribute to global AMR R&D efforts.

The deliberations of the G20 Health Ministers focused on four major global health issues, namely achievement of Universal Health Coverage, response to population aging, management of health risks and health security management including AMR and its containment.

In the intervention on Universal Health coverage (UHC), Harsh Vardhan cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab Ka Saath; Sab Ka Vikas; Sab Ka Vishwas' for inclusive health was highlighted along with Ayushman Bharat, FIT India Movement and Eat Right Campaign. He told the G20 that India is on the path to UHC and will contribute effectively in sustaining UHC at the global level.

On the issue of ageing population, the Health Minister shared with the global audience India's vision for its projected 20 per cent elderly population by 2050. He conveyed to G20 countries the efforts done so far under National Programme for Health Care of Elderly to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality long-term, comprehensive health care services to an ageing population and also mentioned public health measures to tackle dementia.

--IANS

san/vd

Source: IANS

