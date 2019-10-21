medindia

Smartphone can Help Patients to Take Medicines on Time

by Iswarya on  October 21, 2019 at 11:55 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Smartphones are blamed as the cause for a lot of health issues. But the handheld device may have a positive impact on heart patients according to a new study presented at the 45th Argentine Congress of Cardiology (SAC 2019).
Smartphone can Help Patients to Take Medicines on Time
Smartphone can Help Patients to Take Medicines on Time

Researchers have found that a simple app can be a cost effective way of helping these patients take their medicines for the period prescribed, thereby reducing risk of premature death.

Show Full Article


Following a heart attack, patients are prescribed medications to prevent another event.

However, one in four patients discontinue at least one drug in the first 30 days after discharge from hospital.

This leads to poor symptom control and an increased likelihood of rehospitalisation and premature death. There is currently no simple and cost-effective strategy to improve adherence.

The study presented at the 45th Argentine Congress of Cardiology (SAC 2019) held in Buenos Aires showed that heart patients using a smartphone app reminder are more likely to take their medication than those who receive written instructions.

"We hypothesised that the app would increase adherence by 30 per cent, but the impact was even greater," said study author Cristian M. Garmendia, of the Cardiovascular Institute of Buenos Aires.

"Patients using the app were alerted to take their pills. They also had better knowledge about why they had been prescribed each medication and could check compliance with their doctor."

This study tested the impact of a smartphone application on medication compliance. A total of 90 heart attack patients admitted to hospital were randomly allocated to the app or detailed written information (standard care).

Adherence to medical treatment was measured at 90 days using the Morisky Medical Adherence Scale (MMAS-8).

For those assigned to the smartphone group, the prescribed medication schedule was uploaded to the digital application, and an alarm would ring each time a pill should be taken.

After taking the pills, patients confirmed it in the application. Doctors could check daily adherence using a professional digital platform linked to the patient's smartphone.

The average age of patients in the study was 63 years.

At 90 days, significantly more patients in the digital application group were correctly taking their pills (65 per cent) compared to those who received standard care (21 per cent), said the study.

--IANS

gb/in

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps

Mobile fitness apps have made fitness routines more accessible. These apps allow you to set goals and make lifestyle modifications too. Read the article to learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of fitness apps.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'

Fat Deposition in Lungs of Obese People May Up Asthma Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive