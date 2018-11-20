medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India Has Registered a Decrease of 24 % In Malarial Cases: WHO

by Rishika Gupta on  November 20, 2018 at 7:48 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India has been found to be decreasing its malarial burden real nicely, there was 24 percentage decrease In malaria cases In 2017, compared to the year 2016. The movement In the positive direction was recorded In the World Health Organisation (WHO) report.
India Has Registered a Decrease of 24 % In Malarial Cases: WHO
India Has Registered a Decrease of 24 % In Malarial Cases: WHO

The report suggests that malaria cases declined from 3,23,800 in 2017 (January-September) to 55,365 in 2018 for the same duration, along with a drop in deaths to single digits in Odisha.

"Through innovations, such as improving healthcare worker skills, expanding access to diagnostics and treatment and strengthening data collection, Odisha is doing what it takes to fight this preventable but deadly disease," it said in a statement.

However, the report suggests that 1.25 billion Indians still remain at the risk of getting diagnosed with malaria.

According to the WHO, approximately 70 percent of the world's malaria burden is concentrated in 11 countries -- 10 in sub-Saharan Africa (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania) and India.

In 2017, 151 million malaria cases and 2,74,000 death cases were reported in these 11 countries.

The report also reveals a plateauing trend in the number of people affected by malaria -- in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria compared to 217 million the year before.

But in the previous years, the number of people contracting malaria globally had seen steadily falling, from 239 million in 2010 to 214 million in 2015.

"However, the number of countries nearing continuous elimination grew to 46 in 2017 from 37 in 2010. China and El Salvador are two countries where malaria had long been endemic with no local transmission of malaria reported in 2017," it noted.

As per the WHO, Paraguay in 2018 became the first country in the American continent to receive this status in 45 years.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Early In Womb Exposure To Malaria May Explain Future Vulnerability Of The Baby

An infant's defense against future malarial infection might start in the womb depending on the time of infection and if they are exposed to malaria in the womb, finds a new study.

Fresh Insights into Protection Against Malaria

A pro-inflammatory signature (IL-1, IL-6 and TNF cytokines) followed by an anti-inflammatory (IL-10 cytokine) signature between the first and second year of life is associated with a lower risk of clinical malaria between ages 3 and 4.

Mosquitoes Known for Spreading Malaria can Spread Mayaro Virus Too

Anopheles mosquitoes which are known for spreading malaria virus can spread Mayaro Virus Too finds a new study.

HORIBA Medical Delivers Malaria Screening in Routine Hematology

The Malaria flag of HORIBA Medical delivers a Suspicion Malaria Infection screening performed on regular use on hematology analyzers. With this new flag, HORIBA Medical strives to contribute to tomorrow's health for a Malaria-free world.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive