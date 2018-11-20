How Spanking can Result in Social Development Issues in Kids

Font : A- A+



Social development has been found to be less, in those kids who are spanked or hit hard on the buttocks as a form of punishment, finds a new study. Spanking is one of the most common forms of child discipline or an act of slapping used by parents worldwide.

How Spanking can Result in Social Development Issues in Kids



The study showed that a child's social development suffered in both the cases in which he or she was spanked or during the times when a sibling was spanked.



‘Child's social development suffered in both the situations when he or she was spanked or during when a sibling was spanked.’ "It appears that spanking may do more harm than good," said Garrett Pace, lead author from the University of Michigan in the US.



"Reductions in corporal punishment might do a great deal to reduce the burden of children's mental health and improve child development outcomes globally," Pace added.



For the study, published in the journal Child Abuse and Neglect, the team used data collected by Unicef in 62 countries and demonstrated that caregivers' reports of spanking were related to lower social development among 215,885 three- and four-year-old children.



One-third of the respondents indicated they believed physical punishment is necessary to bring up, raise or educate a child properly.



Among the children studied, 43 per cent were spanked or resided in a home where another child was spanked.



Given the high prevalence of this behavior across cultural contexts at the global population level, even small effect sizes showing detrimental associations with child well-being should be viewed as compelling evidence that exposure to socially sanctioned family violence, such as spanking, is a significant and meaningful public health problem.



An implication is that this behavior may have worldwide consequences for children's mental health, and their mental health as adults.



More effort to create policies that discourage spanking has occurred globally.



In fact, 54 countries have banned the use of corporal punishment, which can only benefit children's well-being in the long term, according to the study.



Source: IANS The study showed that a child's social development suffered in both the cases in which he or she was spanked or during the times when a sibling was spanked."It appears that spanking may do more harm than good," said Garrett Pace, lead author from the University of Michigan in the US."Reductions in corporal punishment might do a great deal to reduce the burden of children's mental health and improve child development outcomes globally," Pace added.For the study, published in the journal Child Abuse and Neglect, the team used data collected by Unicef in 62 countries and demonstrated that caregivers' reports of spanking were related to lower social development among 215,885 three- and four-year-old children.One-third of the respondents indicated they believed physical punishment is necessary to bring up, raise or educate a child properly.Among the children studied, 43 per cent were spanked or resided in a home where another child was spanked.Given the high prevalence of this behavior across cultural contexts at the global population level, even small effect sizes showing detrimental associations with child well-being should be viewed as compelling evidence that exposure to socially sanctioned family violence, such as spanking, is a significant and meaningful public health problem.An implication is that this behavior may have worldwide consequences for children's mental health, and their mental health as adults.More effort to create policies that discourage spanking has occurred globally.In fact, 54 countries have banned the use of corporal punishment, which can only benefit children's well-being in the long term, according to the study.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: