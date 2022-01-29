About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India: COVID Vaccines Administered Cross 165 Crore Mark

by Colleen Fleiss on January 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM
India: COVID Vaccines Administered Cross 165 Crore Mark

In India in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.04 crore, as per the health ministry report. This has been achieved through 180,50,126 sessions.

As per the ministry report, over 4,50,05,663 teens in the 15 to 18 age bracket have also received their first dose of Covid vaccines since the beginning of the drive on January 3. On achieving this milestone, Mandaviya congratulated the youngsters of this age group for taking the vaccines against Covid.

"Congratulations to my young friends! More than 4.5 crore children received the first dose of the vaccine. With the #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine campaign, PM @NarendraModi ji government is securing the future of the country. Let's get the vaccine, make the country safe", he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the health minister will chair a high level review meeting on the present Covid situation with five states on Saturday. Mandaviya will review the public health preparedness and response measures being taken in context of Omicron variant in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh through video conferencing.
The minister also reviewed the Covid situation and public health preparedness with 8 southern states and UTs on Friday. The states were asked to focus on the 5-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' along with effective surveillance of cases which is crucial for Covid management.

Source: IANS
<< Human Cases of Bird Flu Detected in China
COVID-19 Pandemic Added New Challenges to Maternity Care >>

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

