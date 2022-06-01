Covid-19 Vaccines Effective Against Severe Omicron

Advertisement

Previous evidence suggests that the existing vaccines lose antibody response when pitted against Omicron.A third shot at least partially restores that antibody protection, and countries have been racing to scale up their booster programs to avoid new restrictions.But vaccines are still expected to protect against severe disease, and health authorities have said they would closely examine evidence such as the one contained in the new study to decide whether a switch to Omicron-targeted vaccines is necessary, the report said.Early findings from studies in South Africa, the US, and the UK suggest that Omicron spreads faster but appears to be milder than previous variants. However, it is not clear yet if this is because of the variant itself, or because most of the world has either been infected or vaccinated, or a combination of the two factors.However, scientists have said that its high transmissibility, coupled with uneven vaccine coverage, could still mean health systems worldwide come under pressure as many more people get infected.The World Health Organization has repeatedly called for a more equitable distribution of vaccines. The global health body has set a target of 70 per cent coverage in all nations by mid-2022.Source: IANS