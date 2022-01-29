About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Pandemic Added New Challenges to Maternity Care

by Kesavan K.E.T. on January 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Pandemic Added New Challenges to Maternity Care

Advertisement

COVID-19 has a wide range of impacts on medicine and health industries, especially maternity care by affecting provider well being and patient care. This study has been reported in the Journal of Perinatal and Neonatal Nursing (JPNN). "Maternity care providers in Michigan experienced a range of complex challenges due to the pandemic, with many experiencing conflicts and questioning their role as a provider amid concerns of the effects of COVID-19 on themselves and their families," according to the report by Dr. Lisa Kane Low, PhD, CNM, and her fellow colleagues of University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Key Themes Related to Pandemic's Impact on Maternity Units

In early February 2020, Dr. Kane Low and her colleagues set up maternity care teams across the state of Michigan, which were in the process of administering a survey, participating in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Initiative (OBI) for data-driven quality improvement. The purpose of this survey was to assess the influence of maternity ward culture on cesarean birth rates, but researchers wanted to further capture how the global health crisis could affect the maternity care landscape in Michigan as the pandemic unfolds. In mid-April 2020, they proposed an open-ended question as "How has COVID-19 impacted your work?" Nurses, physicians, midwives, and other maternity care professionals from 21 hospitals, representing a range of type of hospital (academic medical centers and community hospitals) and settings (rural and urban), were asked to fill in a questionnaire form and 647 responses were received. In a complete analysis of the survey responses, the research team identified the following themes:
  • Patient care impact. Patients, who thought that they have been in a labor pain, waited longer to go to the hospital due to the cancelation of elective procedures and shifting from in-person to telehealth visits. However, respondents received positive effects at some hospitals that included more women coming to the hospital in active labor and fewer undergoing induced labor. "It seems as though this has decreased the intervention rate and maybe the cesarean section rate," a nurse-midwife wrote.
  • Burdens of personal protective equipment (PPE). All providers reported that challenges are related to the new reality of being masked when providing patient care. Nurses provided "more intense" responses and they described that barriers to provide hands-on care as well as fatigue and discomfort from wearing PPE all day.
  • Visitor restrictions. Restrictions on visitors to reduce COVID-19 spread had somewhat mixed mixed effects, negative in decreased support for laboring women and positive in some health care providers, who felt that fewer visits led to increased rest for patients and decreased stress for staff.
  • Ethical challenges and moral distress. Respondents had some concerns regarding the complex balance between their own health and well-being and the ability to carry out their professional roles. In a hospital with high COVID-19 case rates, the concerns of "moral distress" were most prevalent.
This study provides an important evidence and direct quotes from a wide range of maternity care providers across Michigan in "real time" as the COVID-19 pandemic is unfolded. "This ongoing disruption to usual care has taken a physical and emotional toll on all maternity care professionals," Dr. Low and coauthors conclude. "Resources are necessary to support providers who experience distress to promote wellbeing and retention of this essential workforce."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< India: COVID Vaccines Administered Cross 165 Crore Mark
New Cost-Effective Prostate Cancer Screening Method >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain? COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?
Quarantine weight gain is an issue many are battling today, the causes could be quite a few, but wha...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)