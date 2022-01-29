COVID-19 Pandemic Added New Challenges to Maternity Care

‘COVID-19 has a wide range of impacts on medicinal and health industries, especially maternity care by affecting provider well being and patient care.’

Key Themes Related to Pandemic's Impact on Maternity Units

COVID-19 has a wide range of impacts on medicine and health industries, especially maternity care by affecting provider well being and patient care. This study has been reported in the. "Maternity care providers in Michigan experienced a range of complex challenges due to the pandemic, with many experiencing conflicts and questioning their role as a provider amid concerns of the effects of COVID-19 on themselves and their families," according to the report by Dr. Lisa Kane Low, PhD, CNM, and her fellow colleagues of University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.In early February 2020, Dr. Kane Low and her colleagues set up maternity care teams across the state of Michigan, which were in the process of administering a survey, participating in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Initiative (OBI) for data-driven quality improvement.In mid-April 2020, they proposed an open-ended question as "How has COVID-19 impacted your work?"from 21 hospitals, representing a range of type of hospital (academic medical centers and community hospitals) and settings (rural and urban), were asked to fill in a questionnaire form and 647 responses were received. In a complete analysis of the survey responses, the research team identified the following themes:This study provides an important evidence and direct quotes from a wide range of maternity care providers across Michigan in "real time" as the COVID-19 pandemic is unfolded. "This ongoing disruption to usual care has taken a physical and emotional toll on all maternity care professionals," Dr. Low and coauthors conclude. "Resources are necessary to support providers who experience distress to promote wellbeing and retention of this essential workforce."