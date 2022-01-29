New Cost-Effective Prostate Cancer Screening Method

Advertisement

Now, the same research group reports that this combination is also considered cost-effective in Sweden compared with both no screening and PSA test in MRI-based screening."Our latest results show that using Stockholm3 reduces the number of MRIs over a lifetime by 60 percent. This also avoids unnecessary biopsies by 9 percent, which reduces the overdiagnosis of low-risk cancers," says Mark Clements, associate professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, who is responsible for the cost-effectiveness study.The health economic evaluation also showed that compared with no screening,gained as defined by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare.Furthermore, PSA combined with MRI is classified as a very high cost per QALY gained compared with Stockholm3 combined with MRI.This new combination with Stockholm3 can save healthcare resources and reduce societal costs while maintaining the health benefits from the early detection of prostate cancer. This presents an interesting option for prostate cancer screening in Sweden.The current health economic evaluation is specific to Sweden, but the simulation model used in this study is open source and can be readily adapted to assess the use of Stockholm3 and MRI in other countries.Source: Medindia