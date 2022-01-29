About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Cost-Effective Prostate Cancer Screening Method

by Dr Jayashree on January 29, 2022 at 9:46 PM
Font : A-A+

New Cost-Effective Prostate Cancer Screening Method

The combination of a novel blood test and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can reduce overdiagnosis of low-risk cancers as well as societal costs in prostate cancer screening, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet published in the journal European Urology.

A barrier to the introduction of nationwide prostate cancer screening has been that PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests combined with traditional biopsies result in the detection of numerous minor low-risk tumors .

Advertisement


The clinical trial has previously shown that a blood test called Stockholm3, developed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet, can reduce the number of MRIs by a third for a single screening occasion.

Now, the same research group reports that this combination is also considered cost-effective in Sweden compared with both no screening and PSA test in MRI-based screening.
Advertisement

"Our latest results show that using Stockholm3 reduces the number of MRIs over a lifetime by 60 percent. This also avoids unnecessary biopsies by 9 percent, which reduces the overdiagnosis of low-risk cancers," says Mark Clements, associate professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, who is responsible for the cost-effectiveness study.

The health economic evaluation also showed that compared with no screening, screening with PSA followed by Stockholm3 and MRI in high-risk individuals is classified as a moderate cost per quality-adjusted life-years (QALY) gained as defined by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare.

Furthermore, PSA combined with MRI is classified as a very high cost per QALY gained compared with Stockholm3 combined with MRI.

This new combination with Stockholm3 can save healthcare resources and reduce societal costs while maintaining the health benefits from the early detection of prostate cancer. This presents an interesting option for prostate cancer screening in Sweden.

The current health economic evaluation is specific to Sweden, but the simulation model used in this study is open source and can be readily adapted to assess the use of Stockholm3 and MRI in other countries.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Pandemic Added New Challenges to Maternity Care
New Genetic Information About Multiple Sclerosis Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Importance of Health Screening Tests 

Recommended Reading
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is ......
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can ....
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test and Digital Rectal Examination are two tests that allow ......
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy products when consumed in large amounts could double the risk of prostate cancer....
Importance of Health Screening Tests
Importance of Health Screening Tests
Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher ...
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemothe...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)