COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Severe Hospitalization Caused by Omicron

by Colleen Fleiss on January 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM
COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Severe Hospitalization Caused by Omicron

COVID-19 vaccination was found to be effective against severe disease and hospitalization caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Although Omicron appears to be more infectious than other variants, studies conducted in South Africa, the UK and some European Union (EU) member states show a lower risk of being hospitalized after infection with Omicron. Based on these studies, the risk is currently estimated to be between a third and half of the risk with the Delta variant," the EMA said on Tuesday in a release.

It cited results from recently published studies as showing that vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease is lower for Omicron than for other variants and tends to wane over time. As a result, more vaccinated people are likely to develop breakthrough disease due to Omicron.

However, these studies also show that vaccination continues to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization linked to the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.
The latest evidence, which includes real-world effectiveness data, also suggests that people who have had a booster dose are better protected than those who have only received their primary course.

The EMA's Head of Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the agency continued to monitor the vaccines' effectiveness, and the outcome of this assessment may impact future vaccination strategies recommended by experts in the EU member states.

He added that having to take a booster dose every three or four months was not effective enough as a long-term strategy.

"We do not yet have data on the fourth dose to allow us to express ourselves, but we are concerned about a strategy that foresees going ahead with vaccinations in a short time," he said.

Source: IANS
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
WHO Says 50% of Europe Will Get Omicron Infection Within Weeks
Omicron Tally in India Reaches 3,623
Study Says Omicron 105% More Transmissible Than Delta
CDC Data Shows Over 95% US COVID Cases Now Omicron
Cholamandalam Health Insurance Policies
Coronavirus
COVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Vaccination for Children
