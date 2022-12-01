COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Severe Hospitalization Caused by Omicron

Advertisement

However, these studies also show that vaccination continues to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization linked to the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.The latest evidence, which includes real-world effectiveness data, also suggests that people who have had a booster dose are better protected than those who have only received their primary course.The EMA's Head of Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the agency continued to monitor the vaccines' effectiveness, and the outcome of this assessment may impact future vaccination strategies recommended by experts in the EU member states.He added that having to take a booster dose every three or four months was not effective enough as a long-term strategy."We do not yet have data on the fourth dose to allow us to express ourselves, but we are concerned about a strategy that foresees going ahead with vaccinations in a short time," he said.Source: IANS