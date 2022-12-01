Nearly 8.5 Million Child COVID-19 Cases in US

Advertisement

COVID-19 cases among US children are "increasing exponentially," far exceeding the peak of past waves of the pandemic, according to the report.For the week ending January 6, over 580,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported, a 78 percent increase over the week before, and an almost tripling of case counts from the two weeks prior, according to the AAP.This marks the 22nd week in a row child COVID-19 cases in the US are above 100,000. Since the first week of September, there have been over 3.4 million additional child cases, according to the AAP.Children accounted for 1.7 to 4.3 percent of total reported hospitalisations, and 0 to 0.27 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, according to the report."There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects," the AAP said in the report.Source: IANS