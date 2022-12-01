India Logs 442 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Advertisement

The recovery of 60,405 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,46,30,536. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.01 percent.Also in the same period, a total of 17,61,900 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 69.52 crore cumulative tests.Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 9.82 percent amid the sudden spike in the cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 11.05 percent.With the administration of over 85 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage has reached 153.80 crore as of Wednesday morning.More than 16.50 crore balance and underutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.Source: IANS