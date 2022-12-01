India Logs 442 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

In 24 hours India has recorded 1,94,720 fresh coronavirus cases, a rise of around 26,000 from the previous day. A total of 442 COVID-19 deaths were also reported, said the Union Ministry of health and family welfare.
With the addition of the new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655.
The active caseload has jumped to 9,55,329 which constitutes 2.65 percent of the country's total positive cases.
Also in the same period, a total of 17,61,900 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 69.52 crore cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 9.82 percent amid the sudden spike in the cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 11.05 percent.
With the administration of over 85 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage has reached 153.80 crore as of Wednesday morning.
More than 16.50 crore balance and underutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.
Source: IANS