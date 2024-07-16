About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India Braces for Obesity Pill Revolution as Patents Near Expiry

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 16 2024 4:11 AM

India Braces for Obesity Pill Revolution as Patents Near Expiry
According to the latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB), the prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India is significantly higher than previously estimated, with over 100 million people currently living with diabetes.
Blockbuster obesity drugs like Ozempic (1 Trusted Source
Ozempic for weight loss: Does it work, and what do experts recommend?

Go to source) and Wegovy have gained global attention. Now, Indian pharmaceutical companies are eager to enter this billion-dollar obesity treatment market.

Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

India Plans Incentives for Local Manufacturing of GLP-1 Drugs

A recent Reuters report revealed that India plans to incentivize local manufacturing of GLP-1 drugs, used originally for diabetes but increasingly for obesity treatment. This move follows the anticipated expiry of Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk's patent on semaglutide, a key ingredient in its popular obesity drug, in 2026. Several Indian drugmakers have already applied for the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Novo Nordisk, known for its semaglutide-based drug Rybelsus, which was launched in India in 2022, has seen significant uptake. The drug is praised for its effectiveness in treating both Type 2 diabetes and aiding weight reduction. Sales of Rybelsus in India have more than doubled, reaching Rs 363 crore in April from Rs 147 crore a year earlier, according to Pharmarack data.

Novo Nordisk dominates this segment with semaglutide holding about 66% of the value market share, followed by other key molecules like liraglutide and dulaglutide.

Weight Loss Drugs
Weight Loss Drugs
Diet pills are medicines that help control or reduce weight. Diet pills are otherwise know as weight loss drugs or anti-obesity medications.
Indian pharmaceutical firms such as Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, Zydus, and Sun Pharma are actively developing their own anti-obesity medications to capitalize on the growing market demand. These efforts are bolstered by a Lancet journal study, which reported 70 million obese adults in India in 2022, with a notable increase in both adult and childhood obesity rates.

Overall, the landscape for anti-obesity drugs in India is evolving rapidly, driven by increasing awareness, regulatory incentives, and a burgeoning market ripe for innovative solutions to combat obesity-related health challenges.

Advertisement
Quiz on Weight Loss Do`s and Don`ts
Quiz on Weight Loss Do`s and Don`ts
Introduction Weight loss is a process that involves reducing one's body weight through various means and lifestyle adjustments. It is often pursued for health reasons, as excess weight can contribute to various health issues, including heart ...
Reference:
  1. Ozempic for weight loss: Does it work, and what do experts recommend? - (https://health.ucdavis.edu/blog/cultivating-health/ozempic-for-weight-loss-does-it-work-and-what-do-experts-recommend/2023/07)

Source-Medindia
Top 10 Tips on How to Reduce Weight Quickly and Safely
Top 10 Tips on How to Reduce Weight Quickly and Safely
Lose weight quickly and safely using these easy-to-follow methods.

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement