Impact of Food Ads on Health: A Study During NFL Games

Food advertisements during National Football League (NFL) games can increase the health risk for individuals with heart failure (HF), coronary artery disease, and other chronic conditions (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Salt and Nutritional Content of Foods Advertised During Televised Professional Football Games
Go to source).
How Food Advertisements Affect HealthThe study analyzed 102 food-related commercials aired from September to November 2023. The results showed that many foods advertised were high in sodium, calories, and fat. These foods were mainly from fast-food restaurants and were often associated with increased health risks for those with dietary restrictions.
‘Did you know?Individuals with heart failure, kidney disease, or other conditions may be vulnerable to poor dietary choices due to the frequency and nature of food ads during NFL games. The study emphasized that excess sodium and fat intake can worsen symptoms and overall health in people with chronic conditions.
More than 80% of food advertisements promote fast food, sugary drinks, and unhealthy snacks. #foodadvertisement #fastfood #NFL #medindia ’
Food Ads and Consumer Choices During NFL GamesResearchers also analyzed how advertisements influence consumer behavior, especially the food choices made during NFL game viewings. The research suggested that clinicians should counsel individuals with heart-related conditions to limit the consumption of foods advertised during such events.
While the impact of food advertisements on children and young adults is already being studied, this study focused on adults with existing health conditions, highlighting the importance of dietary management for a healthy life. The research encourages health professionals to counsel their patients on making healthier food choices to prevent themselves from worsening their health condition.
Reference:
- Salt and Nutritional Content of Foods Advertised During Televised Professional Football Games - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2829730?)
