Impact of Food Ads on Health: A Study During NFL Games

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 31 2025 12:46 PM

Food Advertisements televised during the NFL promote high-sodium, high-fat foods, increasing health risks for individuals with heart failure and other chronic conditions

Food advertisements during National Football League (NFL) games can increase the health risk for individuals with heart failure (HF), coronary artery disease, and other chronic conditions (1 Trusted Source
Salt and Nutritional Content of Foods Advertised During Televised Professional Football Games

Go to source).

How Food Advertisements Affect Health

The study analyzed 102 food-related commercials aired from September to November 2023. The results showed that many foods advertised were high in sodium, calories, and fat. These foods were mainly from fast-food restaurants and were often associated with increased health risks for those with dietary restrictions.

Individuals with heart failure, kidney disease, or other conditions may be vulnerable to poor dietary choices due to the frequency and nature of food ads during NFL games. The study emphasized that excess sodium and fat intake can worsen symptoms and overall health in people with chronic conditions.

Food Ads and Consumer Choices During NFL Games

Researchers also analyzed how advertisements influence consumer behavior, especially the food choices made during NFL game viewings. The research suggested that clinicians should counsel individuals with heart-related conditions to limit the consumption of foods advertised during such events.

While the impact of food advertisements on children and young adults is already being studied, this study focused on adults with existing health conditions, highlighting the importance of dietary management for a healthy life. The research encourages health professionals to counsel their patients on making healthier food choices to prevent themselves from worsening their health condition.

Reference:
  1. Salt and Nutritional Content of Foods Advertised During Televised Professional Football Games - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2829730?)


Source-Medindia
