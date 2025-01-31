Uncertain Effect of Puberty Blockers on Gender Dysphoria

Uncertainty exists regarding puberty blockers' impact on gender dysphoria; studies show limited, low-certainty evidence on mental health and potential cardiovascular risks, urging further research.
Impact of puberty blockers on young people with gender dysphoria (GD) remains uncertain. The study findings published in Archives of Disease in Childhood highlight significant uncertainty of puberty blockers (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Gender-affirming hormone therapy for individuals with gender dysphoria below 26 years of age: A systematic review and meta-analysis
Go to source). Puberty blockers are used to delay the physical changes of puberty, providing time for young individuals to explore their gender identity. However, two systematic reviews conducted by researchers from McMaster University found that there is limited and low-certainty evidence about the treatment's benefits or risks.
Do Puberty Blockers Improve Mental Health?The first review analyzed 10 studies to compare the outcomes of individuals using puberty blockers to those not using them. The findings were inconclusive, with three observational studies providing very low-certainty evidence on depression levels. other studies also showed uncertain results for mental health, gender dysphoria, and bone health.
In the second review, 24 studies were analyzed. One observational study suggested gender-affirming hormone therapy (administered after puberty blockers) might reduce depression levels. However, the study findings were not supported with proper evidence.
Potential Health Risks and BenefitsThe study found a higher incidence of cardiovascular events among individuals who received gender-affirming hormone therapy, with a report suggesting 40 cardiovascular events per 1,000 people.
Though the therapy has shown potential benefits like lowering depression for some individuals, concern about its effect on cardiovascular health. While puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormone therapy have been used for years, the evidence is limited. The researchers concluded by suggesting the need for more reliable studies to understand the effects of the treatments.
