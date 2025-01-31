Uncertain Effect of Puberty Blockers on Gender Dysphoria

Uncertainty exists regarding puberty blockers' impact on gender dysphoria; studies show limited, low-certainty evidence on mental health and potential cardiovascular risks, urging further research.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Gender-affirming hormone therapy for individuals with gender dysphoria below 26 years of age: A systematic review and meta-analysis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know?

About 40 in 1,000 people on gender-affirming #hormone therapy are at risk of developing #cardiovascular problems. #genderindentify #medindia ’

About 40 in 1,000 people on gender-affirming #hormone therapy are at risk of developing #cardiovascular problems. #genderindentify #medindia ’

Do Puberty Blockers Improve Mental Health?

Potential Health Risks and Benefits

Gender-affirming hormone therapy for individuals with gender dysphoria below 26 years of age: A systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://adc.bmj.com/content/early/2025/01/24/archdischild-2024-327921#xd_co_f=ZGJiYjc4OWYtYzNiZS00ZmVlLTg4YTAtMDRkZjRmYWEwMWZi~)

Advertisement