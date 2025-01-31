Socializing Reduces Dementia Risk

Want to improve brain health? Studies show that older adults who engage in more social activities have a lower risk of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.



More frequent social activity could reduce dementia risk by 38% and mild cognitive impairment risk by 21%.

Social Interaction Linked to Reduced Dementia Risk

Social Activity May Help Delay Cognitive Decline

