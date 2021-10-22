Impact of Breakthrough Therapy Designed for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

Advertisement

Aduhelm, lecanemab, and donanemab are intravenously administered mAbs, whereas gantenerumab would become the first subcutaneously administered mAb for AD.. However, there are still challenges for gantenerumab if it is to succeed as an AD treatment.In general, with amyloid-based therapies there are concerns regarding the development of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIAs), therefore, long-term safety results from ongoing Phase III trials will be important for gantenerumab's success.Additionally, previous clinical trial failures have cast some doubt over the efficacy of gantenerumab. However, this does not mean that gantenerumab will fail to reach the market, following the precedent set by the FDA with the approval of Aduhelm.Source: Medindia