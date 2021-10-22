Impact of Breakthrough Therapy Designed for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

A leading data and analytics company forecasts that gantenerumab, anti-amyloid beta monoclonal antibody (mAb) used for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) will launch in the US in 2024 and generate sales across the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China of close to $2.2bn by 2030.
There are several promising late-stage disease-modifying therapies (DMT) in development for AD, each vying to become the next breakthrough therapy.
Biogen's Aduhelm (aducanumab) became the first DMT to reach the AD market in early June 2021. The BTD for gantenerumab follows the FDA granting BTDs for Eisai and Biogen's lecanemab (BAN2401) and Eli Lilly's donanemab in late June 2021.
This alternative route of administration provides a point of difference, and a potential competitive edge for gantenerumab as subcutaneous administration could allow for at-home administration. However, there are still challenges for gantenerumab if it is to succeed as an AD treatment.
In general, with amyloid-based therapies there are concerns regarding the development of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIAs), therefore, long-term safety results from ongoing Phase III trials will be important for gantenerumab's success.
Additionally, previous clinical trial failures have cast some doubt over the efficacy of gantenerumab. However, this does not mean that gantenerumab will fail to reach the market, following the precedent set by the FDA with the approval of Aduhelm.
