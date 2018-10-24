Drugs used in Immunotherapy can now be delivered directly to the tumor as the scientists have developed a nano-device which can be attached to the tumor and deliver a drug in one go. The results of this study are published in the Journal of Controlled Release.

Immunotherapy Drugs to be Delivered to Tumor’s Doorstep: Study

‘With the nanodevice, they have developed a novel strategy to deliver immunotherapy straight into a tumor instead of delivering it to the whole body of a patient, this particular action in itself can prevent side effects in patients which are usually caused by standard treatment.’

Houston Methodist scientists have developedInvented by Alessandro Grattoni, Ph.D., chairman of the Department of Nanomedicine at the Houston Methodist Research Institute,. "," Grattoni said. "And we're trying to understand whether delivering it this way would actually be more effective and have less side effects as compared to conventional immunotherapy, which today is given to the entire body of the patient."Grattoni and team are not alone in studying ways to administer immunotherapeutics intratumorally."Timing of the release may be extremely important," said E. Brian Butler, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Houston Methodist and Grattoni's co-senior author on a recent paper in the Journal of Controlled Release. "."Grattoni, who also is the corresponding author, says thatBy contrast, most other methods currently under preclinical and clinical trials require multiple injections into the tumor and, in many instances, necessitate repeated invasive procedures to access it.Additionally, injecting drugs straight into a tumor as a single dose may not be very effective, as only a part of it will stay, with the rest being rapidly eliminated due to the high-pressure nature of a tumor's microenvironment. Grattoni's intratumoral sustained-delivery method prevents this from happening."We're in the middle of an exciting time in medicine because if we can get it to work, you decrease the toxicities to the patient," Butler said. "Grattoni likens their device to an hourglass."Our implant releases the drug in a constant manner until the entire amount is completely gone from the reservoir," Grattoni said. "."While this platform technology can be applied to many different types of cancer, they chose to work on triple-negative breast cancer, since there's not currently a good therapeutic approach for treating patients that are affected by the disease.Breast cancer is traditionally not considered immunogenic, which means it may not respond well to immunotherapy, but triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is more immunogenic than other breast cancer subtypes. This is another reason why the researchers chose to focus on it. They are trying to make TNBC more responsive to the treatment with their implant."In this study, we demonstrated in mice that our," Grattoni said. "The difference was that the systemic immunotherapy showed significant side effects, while our device delivered the same effective treatment without side effects. We were, in fact, able to completely eliminate side effects, which was very surprising to us."The next phase of their research, also in mice, will be to combine the device with radiation therapy to see if this approach can improve on the effectiveness currently achieved through systemic delivery of immunotherapy and not just equal it."Using Dr. Grattoni's nanodevice in conjunction with our clinic, we hope to create a very robust immunological response, by putting the immunotherapy directly into the tumor, which is where all the information is," Butler said. "This will allow us to possibly harness the full power of a person's immune system to destroy cancer, offering the opportunity to get the systemic response, while treating locally, without all the side effects.""We are hoping to go to patients within three years," Grattoni said. "We would definitely improve on what is out there currently and what other groups are already studying."Source: Eurekalert