Immuno-Oncology and Anti-Obesity Drugs: Pharma`s Future Trends

Immuno-oncology drugs are revolutionizing cancer treatment, while anti-obesity drugs emerge as a major pharmaceutical trend, creating profitable opportunities for the industry
Immuno-oncology (IO) drugs used to treat cancer boost the immune response to a disease. Immunotherapy treatment uses a person’s immune system to fight cancer with monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, vaccines, and CAR T-cell therapy.
‘Immuno-oncology and anti-obesity drugs will lead pharma innovation in the next 5 years! #cancer #pharma #obesity #medindia ’
Immuno-Oncology Drugs Transforming Cancer TreatmentIO drugs represent one of the most promising medical innovations in the next five years transforming cancer treatment. The findings are based on the survey conducted by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. GlobalData surveyed 128 pharmaceutical industry professionals between 15 November to 04 December 2024. About 41% of the surveyed pharmaceutical industry professionals stated that IO drugs/ cancer therapeutics present the strongest innovation in the next five years.
Urte Jakimaviciute, Senior Director of Market Research and Strategic Intelligence in the healthcare division at GlobalData highlighted that advancements in immunotherapy are revolutionizing cancer treatment with increased efficacy and personalized treatments.
Anti-Obesity Drugs: Pharma’s Next Big TrendHowever, there are many types of cancer with limited or no effective treatments creating a high demand for cancer therapies. The lack of effective treatment is the reason behind innovations in IO and cancer therapeutics.
Another innovation in therapeutics is the anti-obesity drug. It was the second most popular choice with 23% in the survey. The development of anti-obesity drugs like GLP-1 receptor agonists addresses the global health issue creating a highly profitable opportunity for pharmaceutical companies in the market.
It is expected to be the most impactful trend in the pharmaceutical industry over the next 12 months. As there are few effective treatments for obesity, there is a high demand for new and innovative solutions.
Advertisement
Source-Medindia