About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cancer Treatment Basing on Synthesis of Anticancer Drugs

by Angela Mohan on January 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Cancer Treatment Basing on Synthesis of Anticancer Drugs

Cancer was successfully treated in mice using metal catalysts that assemble anticancer drugs inside the body, as per the study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

New study reported therapeutic in vivo synthetic chemistry being used to make anticancer substances where they are needed simply by injecting their ingredients through a vein.

Advertisement


Because this technique avoids indiscriminate tissue damage, it is expected to impact cancer treatment significantly.

Aside from effectiveness at killing cancer cells, a major challenge to cancer chemotherapy is how to mitigate the toxic side effects on the body. Drugs that can damage cancer cells can damage non-cancerous cells, and the negative side effects of chemotherapy can cause permanent and debilitating damage.
Advertisement

Current methods for reducing these side effects include selective delivery of anticancer drugs to cancer tissue (drug delivery) and conversion of non-toxic compounds (prodrugs) into toxic compounds nearby the cancerous tissue.

Katsunori Tanaka at RIKEN CPR, who led the new study, has developed a method for activating prodrugs using transition-metal catalysis inside the body.

When the catalyst is injected into an organism, it usually has no effect because it is destroyed by antioxidants such as glutathione. By placing the transition-metal catalysts inside special pockets within a protein, Tanaka and his colleagues have avoided this problem and stabilized the catalytic function in vivo, thus ensuring that the chemical reaction can proceed efficiently in the body.

The catalyst needs to selectively find its way to cancer for this technique to work. As in their previous studies, the team targeted the catalyst to cancer by attaching chains of cancer-binding sugar molecules to the surface of the carrier protein.

Using these techniques, Tanaka's group succeeded in inhibiting cancer growth and metastasis and reducing the side effects. The new study is proof of the concept in which mice treated cancer by actually assembling anticancer drugs inside the body near the cancer cells.

"In the past, we used similar methods to attach anticancer drugs to tumors," says Tanaka, "but here, we were able to avoid putting any toxic drugs into the body at all."

Noting that the basic skeleton of most anticancer drugs contains a benzene ring, the researchers started by making benzene rings inside the body using transition-metal catalysts. "No one believed that artificially synthesizing benzene rings inside the body as possible, but I was confident that we could do it based on our previous achievements," says Tanaka.

Using a transition metal-catalyzed complex designed for selective delivery to cancerous tissues, they successfully created the benzene-rings needed by cancer drugs in the vicinity of cancer cells.

By using non-toxic substances and only joining them together to form active anticancer drugs at the tumor site, they saw a 1000-times increase in the cancer-inhibiting activity of the drugs.

By simply administering the ingredients needed for the drug and the transition-metal catalyst through a vein, cancer growth was inhibited without side effects such as weight loss.

This is the first time active anticancer drugs have been assembled on-site and effectively combat cancer by simply injecting the ingredients for the drug through a vein.

In addition to benzene, the methodology developed in this study is expected to enable a variety of other molecules to be synthesized inside the body. The hope is that this type of chemotherapy will become a useful therapeutic platform for the future of cancer treatment.

"Many patients with cancer are dying because of the side effects of treatment. We believe our technology, which attacks cancer cells highly effectively without side effects, will be able to save lives," says Tanaka.

"The method will also allow us to reconsider using compounds that have not been used before because they were too toxic when delivered to the whole body. Now they can be synthesized at the tumor site without affecting healthy tissue. We believe this is a paradigm shift for pharmaceuticals and drug discovery."


Medindia
Advertisement
<< Mosambi Peels can Help to Prevent Chromium and Thus Cancer
Scientists Reveal the Complexity of Vitamin B12 Diseases >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Tumor Lysis Syndrome Neutropenic Sepsis 

Recommended Reading
New Generation of RNA Based Anticancer Drugs
New Generation of RNA Based Anticancer Drugs
RNA nanotechnology used to produce therapy-loaded extracellular vesicles that successfully targeted ...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil co...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Tumor Lysis Syndrome
Tumor Lysis Syndrome
Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patie...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close