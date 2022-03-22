Anticancer Weapon Discovered by Scientists

Deep-sea microbe helps in the formulation of medically potent anticancer drugs as per a study at the UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.
The study sought to decode the underlying enzyme-driven mechanism of an anti-cancer molecule called salinosporamide A, or Marizomb (in Phase III clinical trials to treat glioblastoma, a brain cancer) that activates the molecule.
The findings open the door to future biotechnology to manufacture new anti-cancer agents.
Source: Medindia