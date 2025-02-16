About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
ICMR Seeks Private Partners to Advance Typhoid and Paratyphoid Vaccine Development

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 16 2025 9:24 PM

New typhoid and paratyphoid vaccine aims to combat Salmonella infections and reduce disease burden.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited private companies and manufacturers to collaborate on the joint development and commercialization of a new typhoid and paratyphoid vaccine.
The initiative, led by ICMR’s National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI), aims to validate vaccine technology and develop a solution against pathogens like Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi. Selected companies will also handle commercialization and marketing efforts.

Typhoid and Paratyphoid Vaccines

Typhoid and paratyphoid are bacterial infections caused by Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi, respectively. These diseases spread through contaminated food and water, leading to symptoms like prolonged fever, weakness, abdominal pain, and digestive issues.

If left untreated, they can cause severe complications, including intestinal perforation and organ failure. Typhoid is more common in developing countries with poor sanitation, and while vaccines exist, antibiotic resistance is a growing concern. Improved hygiene, safe drinking water, and widespread vaccination are key to controlling the spread of these infections.

ICMR will provide technical support, while companies will be required to pay a 2% royalty on net sales as per its guidelines. The move comes as India, with the highest global typhoid burden, recorded around 1 crore cases in 2021.

Currently, India has an indigenous WHO-approved Vi‐TT conjugate vaccine. The new vaccine is expected to enhance treatment and reduce typhoid’s impact nationwide.

Source-Medindia
