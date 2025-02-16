About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Karnataka Declares Free Treatment for All Monkeypox Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 16 2025 9:15 PM

Monkeypox is a viral disease causing fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, spreading through close contact.

The Karnataka government has announced free treatment for all individuals affected by monkeypox, expanding the benefit beyond Below Poverty Line (BPL) families to include Above Poverty Line (APL) patients as well.
State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the government is actively working to control Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever, which is spreading in the Malenadu region. Patients from APL families will now receive free treatment at hospitals registered under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.

Rao also highlighted ongoing efforts with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a KFD vaccine, expected by 2026. Human trials are set to begin in April 2025.

KFD has significantly impacted districts near the Western Ghats, with over 59 fatalities since 2003. Rao emphasized the importance of early treatment, as untreated cases can lead to organ failure and death.

The state government is committed to accelerating vaccine development and ensuring access to timely treatment for affected individuals.

Source-Medindia
