Karnataka Declares Free Treatment for All Monkeypox Patients

Monkeypox is a viral disease causing fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, spreading through close contact.



‘#Karnataka offers FREE treatment for #monkeypox! If you're experiencing symptoms, please seek medical help immediately.’

Monkeypox: New Insights

The Karnataka government has announced free treatment for all individuals affected by monkeypox, expanding the benefit beyond Below Poverty Line (BPL) families to include Above Poverty Line (APL) patients as well.State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the government is actively working to control Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever, which is spreading in the Malenadu region. Patients from APL families will now receive free treatment at hospitals registered under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, similar to smallpox but less severe. It spreads through close contact with infected animals, humans, or contaminated surfaces. Symptoms include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches. While most cases are mild, severe cases can occur, especially in immunocompromised individuals. Vaccines and antiviral treatments are available for prevention and management.Rao also highlighted ongoing efforts with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a KFD vaccine, expected by 2026. Human trials are set to begin in April 2025.KFD has significantly impacted districts near the Western Ghats, with over 59 fatalities since 2003. Rao emphasized the importance of early treatment, as untreated cases can lead to organ failure and death.The state government is committed to accelerating vaccine development and ensuring access to timely treatment for affected individuals.Source-Medindia