How Yoga Is Turning India into the Globe’s Healing Hub

Yoga improves flexibility, strengthens muscles, enhances posture, and boosts energy levels. It calms the mind, and helps manage anxiety and depression.



‘Happy International Day of Yoga! Take a moment today to connect with your inner self, find your balance, and embrace the peace within. How are you celebrating this mindful day? #InternationalYogaDay #Yoga #Mindfulness’

The Origin of International Day of Yoga

Top 5 Benefits of Practicing Yoga

Improves Flexibility – Regular yoga practice helps stretch and tone the body, increasing overall flexibility.

Reduces Stress – Yoga calms the mind, lowers cortisol levels, and promotes relaxation.

Boosts Immunity – By reducing stress and enhancing circulation, yoga strengthens the immune system.

Enhances Mental Focus – Breathing and meditation techniques improve concentration and clarity.

Promotes Better Sleep – Yoga relaxes the nervous system, aiding in deeper and more restful sleep.

International Day of Yoga - (https://www.mygov.in/campaigns/international-day-yoga/)

On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), ( ) Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is evolving into a global destination for healing, driven by its ancient yoga tradition now being reinforced through modern scientific research. The grand event, held at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, witnessed overon a 28-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram—an event that is poised to break global records.In his keynote address,“For the expansion of yoga in the world, India is empowering the science of yoga through modern research,” he said, citing research initiatives at AIIMS Delhi, which have demonstrated yoga’s efficacy in treating cardiac and neurological disorders, enhancing women’s health, and improving mental well-being.Highlighting the contribution of technology, he noted that over 10 lakh yoga events had been registered through digital platforms such as the Yoga Portal and Yogandhra Portal, underlining the widespread enthusiasm across the country and beyond.International Day of Yoga, was established by the United Nations in 2014 after India’s proposal, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recognizing yoga's global appeal and health benefits, June 21—the longest day of the year—was chosen to mark the occasion. First celebrated in 2015, the day now unites millions worldwide in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through yoga.He also spotlighted the role of the National Ayush Mission and initiatives like the e-Ayush visa, aimed at facilitating medical wellness tourism in India. “India is becoming the best destination for healing for the entire world. Yoga has a key role in this,” said the Prime Minister, adding that the 'Heal in India' campaign is gaining global traction.PM Modi applauded the success of the Common Yoga Protocol, and commended efforts like the training of over 6.5 lakh certified yoga volunteers, establishment of 130+ recognized yoga institutes, and the integration of a 10-day yoga module in medical colleges, which together are helping to build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem.Addressing global health concerns, PM Modi drew attention to the growing issue of obesity.“Cutting down on oil, avoiding junk, and practicing yoga—these are the real secrets of fitness,” he affirmed.He called for transforming yoga into a mass movement that promotes peace, health, and harmony, envisioning a world where every individual begins their day with yoga and every society turns to it as a tool to combat stress and foster unity.The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Prakash Jadhav, along with other central and state ministers and MPs.In total, participants from 8 lakh locations across Andhra Pradesh, India, and worldwide joined the celebration, marking a monumental step in India’s mission to take yoga to the global stage.Source-Medindia