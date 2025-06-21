Manipur Faces Fresh COVID-19 Spike With 29 New Infections

Stay safe from COVID-19: wear a mask, wash hands often, avoid crowds, and get vaccinated promptly.
Manipur reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the state’s cumulative tally to 82 active cases, according to officials from the state health department. The surge, affecting multiple districts within the Imphal Valley, has prompted authorities to intensify containment and preparedness measures amid fears of a possible resurgence. () State health officials confirmed that the new cases were detected in three districts — Imphal West (22 cases), Imphal East (6), and Thoubal (1). Imphal West alone now accounts for 52 of the 82 total cases, followed by Imphal East with 21, Bishnupur with 4, Thoubal and Tengnoupal with 2 each, and Kakching with 1 case.
‘As we continue to navigate #publichealth, staying informed and practicing safety measures against #COVID19 remains crucial for everyone in #Manipur. Let's keep our community safe and healthy. #coronavirus’While the majority of the infections have been recorded in the densely populated Imphal Valley, the virus has now touched six districts, including Tengnoupal, a tribal-dominated region in the state’s periphery.
The current wave of COVID-19 in Manipur resurfaced on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district tested positive after developing flu-like symptoms. Her test was conducted at a private clinic in Imphal, marking the state’s first confirmed case in this wave.
High-Level COVID-19 Review Meeting Held at Raj BhavanIn light of the rising caseload, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level COVID-19 review meeting at Raj Bhavan, joined by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and senior officials from the Health Department. The meeting was convened in response to recent advisories from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on bolstering state-level preparedness.
Officials provided a detailed update on:
- Diagnostic capabilities
- Availability of PPE kits, oxygen supplies, and essential drugs
- ICU and isolation ward readiness
- Data tracking via the IDSP–IHIP portal
As the situation unfolds, health authorities in Manipur are actively monitoring developments and working to ensure that healthcare facilities are fully equipped to handle potential escalations in COVID-19 cases.
