About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Manipur Faces Fresh COVID-19 Spike With 29 New Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 21 2025 1:16 PM

Stay safe from COVID-19: wear a mask, wash hands often, avoid crowds, and get vaccinated promptly.

Manipur Faces Fresh COVID-19 Spike With 29 New Infections
Manipur reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the state’s cumulative tally to 82 active cases, according to officials from the state health department. The surge, affecting multiple districts within the Imphal Valley, has prompted authorities to intensify containment and preparedness measures amid fears of a possible resurgence. ()
State health officials confirmed that the new cases were detected in three districts — Imphal West (22 cases), Imphal East (6), and Thoubal (1). Imphal West alone now accounts for 52 of the 82 total cases, followed by Imphal East with 21, Bishnupur with 4, Thoubal and Tengnoupal with 2 each, and Kakching with 1 case.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
While the majority of the infections have been recorded in the densely populated Imphal Valley, the virus has now touched six districts, including Tengnoupal, a tribal-dominated region in the state’s periphery.

Vigilance Against Emerging Nimbus Virus

Health experts are closely monitoring the Nimbus virus, an emerging respiratory illness that has begun to raise global concern due to its unusual early symptom—commonly described as a “razor blade throat.” Patients infected with the virus report an intense, sharp throat pain that feels like swallowing broken glass, often more severe than typical viral sore throats. This distinctive symptom, now being referred to as a clinical marker, sets Nimbus apart from COVID-19 and flu infections.

The current wave of COVID-19 in Manipur resurfaced on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district tested positive after developing flu-like symptoms. Her test was conducted at a private clinic in Imphal, marking the state’s first confirmed case in this wave.

Razor Blade Throat? It Might Be COVID-19's New Nimbus Variant
Razor Blade Throat? It Might Be COVID-19's New Nimbus Variant
Nimbus, a new COVID-19 variant, is spreading in Asia. It shows immune evasion but low severity and early signs include a razor blade throat.

High-Level COVID-19 Review Meeting Held at Raj Bhavan

In light of the rising caseload, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level COVID-19 review meeting at Raj Bhavan, joined by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and senior officials from the Health Department. The meeting was convened in response to recent advisories from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on bolstering state-level preparedness.

Officials provided a detailed update on:
  • Diagnostic capabilities
  • Availability of PPE kits, oxygen supplies, and essential drugs
  • ICU and isolation ward readiness
  • Data tracking via the IDSP–IHIP portal
Despite increased vigilance, the meeting highlighted challenges in testing capacity, medical logistics, and infrastructure readiness, especially in peripheral regions. The Governor emphasized the importance of community awareness, early detection, and rapid containment strategies to mitigate any surge.

Advertisement
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
Dr. Chambo Gonmei, Director of Manipur Health Services, urged citizens to remain alert and adhere to safety protocols. “Given the trend in other parts of the country, we must not take this lightly. Early testing, reporting symptoms, and taking preventive measures are key,” he stated.

As the situation unfolds, health authorities in Manipur are actively monitoring developments and working to ensure that healthcare facilities are fully equipped to handle potential escalations in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Reference:
  1. Covid19 Dashboard - (https://covid19dashboard.mohfw.gov.in/)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional