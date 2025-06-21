Manipur Faces Fresh COVID-19 Spike With 29 New Infections

Stay safe from COVID-19: wear a mask, wash hands often, avoid crowds, and get vaccinated promptly.



Vigilance Against Emerging Nimbus Virus

High-Level COVID-19 Review Meeting Held at Raj Bhavan

Diagnostic capabilities

Availability of PPE kits, oxygen supplies, and essential drugs

ICU and isolation ward readiness

Data tracking via the IDSP–IHIP portal

on Friday, raising the state’s cumulative tally to 82 active cases, according to officials from the state health department. The surge, affecting multiple districts within the Imphal Valley, has prompted authorities to intensify containment and preparedness measures amid fears of a possible resurgence. ( )State health officials confirmed that the new cases were detected in three districts — Imphal West (22 cases), Imphal East (6), and Thoubal (1). Imphal West alone now accounts for 52 of the 82 total cases, followed by Imphal East with 21, Bishnupur with 4, Thoubal and Tengnoupal with 2 each, and Kakching with 1 case.While the majority of the infections have been recorded in the densely populated Imphal Valley, the virus has now touched six districts, including Tengnoupal, a tribal-dominated region in the state’s periphery.Health experts are closely monitoring thePatients infected with the virus report an intense, sharp throat pain that feels like swallowing broken glass, often more severe than typical viral sore throats. This distinctive symptom, now being referred to as a clinical marker, sets Nimbus apart from COVID-19 and flu infections.The current wave of COVID-19 in Manipur resurfaced on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district tested positive after developing flu-like symptoms. Her test was conducted at a private clinic in Imphal, marking the state’s first confirmed case in this wave.In light of the rising caseload, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level COVID-19 review meeting at Raj Bhavan, joined by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and senior officials from the Health Department. The meeting was convened in response to recent advisories from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on bolstering state-level preparedness.Officials provided a detailed update on:Despite increased vigilance, the meeting highlighted challenges in testing capacity, medical logistics, and infrastructure readiness, especially in peripheral regions. The Governor emphasized theDr. Chambo Gonmei, Director of Manipur Health Services, urged citizens to remain alert and adhere to safety protocols. “Given the trend in other parts of the country, we must not take this lightly. Early testing, reporting symptoms, and taking preventive measures are key,” he stated.As the situation unfolds, health authorities in Manipur are actively monitoring developments and working to ensure that healthcare facilities are fully equipped to handle potential escalations in COVID-19 cases.Source-Medindia