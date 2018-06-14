medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

How Vitamin A Drives the Lung Immune System to Deal With Tuberculosis

by Anjali Aryamvally on  June 14, 2018 at 3:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has discovered how vitamin A drives the lung immune system to deal with tuberculosis (TB). The study by research teams from Trinity College Dublin and St James's Hospital, Dublin, has been published in American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology.
How Vitamin A Drives the Lung Immune System to Deal With Tuberculosis
How Vitamin A Drives the Lung Immune System to Deal With Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is the biggest infectious killer in the world, and multiple-drug resistant TB, which does not respond to regular antibiotics, is a major threat to global health. TB killed 1.7 million people in 2016 and is considered the top cause of death related to infection worldwide. With the increased incidence of drug-resistant TB at home and abroad, additional strategies are required to treat the disease. Unlike in the case of antibiotics, TB resistance should not develop against vitamin A.

Vitamin A deficiency is commonly observed in patients with TB and is associated with a 10-fold increase in the risk in developing the disease. It drives the global TB epidemic, yet the mechanism by which vitamin A protects people's lungs against TB infection remains unexplored.

Now a team of scientists at Trinity College Dublin and St James's Hospital, Dublin, have shown for the first time how vitamin A effectively supports lung immunity against TB. Their research explains a crucial mechanism that underpins vitamin A as a therapeutic option for this disease. It shows that vitamin A supports the recycling and waste disposal functions of the human immune system (called autophagy); this in turn allows for better clearance of the bacteria that cause TB. The discovery has the potential of developing more lung targeted treatment of the disease by boosting the patient's immune response, using the nutritional supplement.

The scientists demonstrated how special white cells (called macrophages) in the human lung were more effective at controlling TB bacteria, when supported with vitamin A. In a previous study, they had demonstrated that vitamin A could also drive anti-inflammatory signals in the human lung. Vitamin A therefore not only limits the TB bacteria, but also prevents unwanted inflammation in the lung, which makes it a particularly attractive therapeutic option.

The Trinity scientists also demonstrated that vitamin A supported the immune system in killing other important lung infections such as whooping cough. With the incidence of whooping cough increasing, the research also suggests that vitamin A might be useful to treat that respiratory infection also.

Commenting on the significance of the findings, Dr Sharee Basdeo Trinity postdoctoral fellow at St James's Hospital and lead author of the paper said: "TB remains a pressing global issue affecting millions worldwide. The high prevalence of vitamin A deficiency is a major driver in the global TB epidemic. Our next step will be to translate our research from the laboratory bench to the bedside. If this works out, we would plan to add vitamin A to the existing drug therapies to improve the outcome for our patients."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Most Popular Vitamin and Mineral Supplements Provide No Health Benefit

Most Popular Vitamin and Mineral Supplements Provide No Health Benefit

Multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium and vitamin C - the most common supplements provide no consistent health benefit or harm, revealed new study.

Sweet Potato-Enriched Bread Can Prevent Vitamin A Deficiency in Africa

Sweet Potato-Enriched Bread Can Prevent Vitamin A Deficiency in Africa

Vitamin A deficiency is more prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa. A sweet-potato bread fortified with Vitamin A can help prevent Vitamin A deficiency.

Add Vitamin A to Cattle Fodder to Prevent Milk Allergy

Add Vitamin A to Cattle Fodder to Prevent Milk Allergy

Enriching cattle fodder with vitamin A can help protect cow's milk allergy in infants. Increasing the supply of green fodder can also be done.

Vitamin A Balance Influences Protein That Protects Gut Immunity

Vitamin A Balance Influences Protein That Protects Gut Immunity

ISX, a protein molecule turns on and off genes involved in the pathway based on beta-carotene availability.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Tuberculosis Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Immunisation Tracheostomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Botulism

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the ...

 Baricitinib

Baricitinib

Baricitinib tablets for oral use were approved by FDA recently to use in patients with rheumatoid ...

 Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea is the spontaneous breast milk production in a woman who is not pregnant or nursing a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...