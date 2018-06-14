How Vitamin A Drives the Lung Immune System to Deal With Tuberculosis

New study has discovered how vitamin A drives the lung immune system to deal with tuberculosis (TB). The study by research teams from Trinity College Dublin and St James's Hospital, Dublin, has been published in American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology.

How Vitamin A Drives the Lung Immune System to Deal With Tuberculosis







‘Vitamin A supports the recycling and waste disposal functions of the human immune system which in turn allows for better clearance of the bacteria that cause tuberculosis.’ Vitamin A deficiency is commonly observed in patients with TB and is associated with a 10-fold increase in the risk in developing the disease. It drives the global TB epidemic, yet the mechanism by which vitamin A protects people's lungs against TB infection remains unexplored.



Now a team of scientists at Trinity College Dublin and St James's Hospital, Dublin, have shown for the first time how vitamin A effectively supports lung immunity against TB. Their research explains a crucial mechanism that underpins vitamin A as a therapeutic option for this disease. It shows that vitamin A supports the recycling and waste disposal functions of the human immune system (called autophagy); this in turn allows for better clearance of the bacteria that cause TB. The discovery has the potential of developing more lung targeted treatment of the disease by boosting the patient's immune response, using the nutritional supplement.



The scientists demonstrated how special white cells (called macrophages) in the human lung were more effective at controlling TB bacteria, when supported with vitamin A. In a previous study, they had demonstrated that vitamin A could also drive anti-inflammatory signals in the human lung. Vitamin A therefore not only limits the TB bacteria, but also prevents unwanted inflammation in the lung, which makes it a particularly attractive therapeutic option.



The Trinity scientists also demonstrated that vitamin A supported the immune system in killing other important lung infections such as whooping cough. With the incidence of whooping cough increasing, the research also suggests that vitamin A might be useful to treat that respiratory infection also.



Commenting on the significance of the findings, Dr Sharee Basdeo Trinity postdoctoral fellow at St James's Hospital and lead author of the paper said: "TB remains a pressing global issue affecting millions worldwide. The high prevalence of vitamin A deficiency is a major driver in the global TB epidemic. Our next step will be to translate our research from the laboratory bench to the bedside. If this works out, we would plan to add vitamin A to the existing drug therapies to improve the outcome for our patients."







