About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Reduce Asthma Attacks In Underprivileged Youth?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on August 12, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Reduce Asthma Attacks In Underprivileged Youth?

A monoclonal antibody drug called mepolizumab decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks, and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The findings were published in the journal The Lancet.

"Asthma exacts a heavy toll, especially on disadvantaged school-aged children of color who live in urban areas," said Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health and sponsor of the trial.
How Do You Treat An Asthma Attack In Teens? Asthma is caused by chronic inflammation of the airways. During an asthma attack, the airway lining swells, muscles around the airways contract, and the airways produce extra mucus, substantially narrowing the space for air to move in and out of the lungs.

Asthma

Asthma


It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
Advertisement


An estimated 2.3 million U.S. children and adolescents experienced asthma attacks in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Black and Hispanic children who live in low-income urban environments in the United States are at particularly high risk for asthma that is prone to attacks.

These children often have many allergies and are exposed to both high levels of indoor allergens and traffic-related pollution, which can make their asthma even more difficult to control.
Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma


Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
Advertisement

In an earlier study, researchers identified multiple networks of functionally related genes that are activated together and are associated with asthma attacks in children and adolescents who live in low-income urban settings. Some of these genetic networks are specifically associated with cells called eosinophils.

Many people with untreated asthma have a high level of eosinophils in the blood and airways. These cells are thought to increase airway inflammation, which in turn leads to tissue damage, making breathing more difficult.

Can Monoclonal Antibodies Help Asthma?

Mepolizumab, marketed by GlaxoSmithKline as Nucala, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat people ages 6 years and older with eosinophilic asthma and has been shown to reduce blood levels of eosinophils.

The investigators hypothesized that mepolizumab would suppress the eosinophil-specific gene networks associated with asthma attacks in Black and Hispanic urban youth with eosinophilic asthma, thereby reducing the number of asthma attacks in this population.

They further hypothesized that by analyzing asthma-associated gene networks during treatment, they would identify certain networks associated with stronger or weaker responses to mepolizumab. The MUPPITS-2 trial was designed to test these hypotheses.

The MUPPITS-2 study team enrolled 290 children ages 6 to 17 years whose asthma was difficult to control, prone to attacks and characterized by high blood levels of eosinophils. Seventy percent of the participants were Black, 25% were Hispanic, and all lived in low-income neighborhoods in nine U.S. cities.

The children were assigned at random to receive an injection of either mepolizumab or a placebo once every four weeks for 12 months. No one knew who received which type of injection until the end of the trial. All the participants also received asthma care based.

The study team collected nasal secretions from the children before they began receiving injections and at the end of one year. RNA, a form of genetic material, was extracted from cells in the nasal secretions and was sequenced and analyzed to determine the activity of various gene networks.

The study team also collected blood samples from participants at the start and end of the trial and a few times in-between. Asthma control improved in all study participants, regardless of whether they received mepolizumab or placebo.

This suggests that by participating in the trial, the children benefited from frequent clinic visits and maintained better adherence to hand-held devices called asthma inhalers, which deliver standard medication to the lungs to ease asthma symptoms.

To understand this result and explain why this effect is significantly lower than what has been reported in adults in other studies, the researchers examined activity levels of the networks of genes identified during MUPPITS-1 as associated with asthma attacks.

The findings also identify potential future targets for further reducing asthma attacks among these children and adolescents. Importantly, clearly illustrating how a variety of gene networks associated with airway inflammation play a role in asthma attacks in low-income urban youth, paves the way for using gene activation patterns to monitor new asthma therapies in future clinical trials in this population.



Source: Medindia
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children

Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children


Risk for childhood asthma and eczema in children are found to be associated with the use of disinfectants during pregnancy.
Advertisement

New Treatment for Asthma and Inflammatory Lung Disease

New Treatment for Asthma and Inflammatory Lung Disease


Activation of a protein that helps control blood glucose levels, plays a vital role in treating asthma and inflammatory lung disease.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Allergy - Symptom EvaluationAllergy - Symptom Evaluation
Churg-Strauss SyndromeChurg-Strauss Syndrome
Occupational AsthmaOccupational Asthma
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefRemedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Stay Well This WinterStay Well This Winter
Tests for AsthmaTests for Asthma
WheezingWheezing
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Childhood Asthma Asthma Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter Occupational Asthma 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Indian Medical Journals Find a Hospital Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Doctor Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close