About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How the Pandemic Affected Pregnancy Outcomes?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 12, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Font : A-A+

How the Pandemic Affected Pregnancy Outcomes?

A new study has revealed the rise in pregnancy-related complications during COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges


India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement


The COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented stressors on the U.S. healthcare system and resulted in decreased access to routine, in-person prenatal care and reproductive health services, less monitoring of potential pregnancy-related complications, and avoidance of care by patients and clinicians trying to limit COVID-19 exposure. - particularly among people with low incomes and people of minoritized racial and ethnic groups - is unknown, and few empirical studies examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on obstetric outcomes at the national level.   

COVID-19 and Pregnancy

In a paper published in JAMA Network Open, physician-scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health assessed how pregnancy-related complications and obstetric outcomes changed during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic. Looking at the relative changes in mode of delivery, rates of premature births and mortality outcomes before compared to during the pandemic, the team found increased odds of maternal death during delivery hospitalization, cardiovascular disorders and obstetric hemorrhage during the pandemic.

"We found a small but statistically significant increase in maternal death during hospitalization for childbirth and pregnancy-related complications during the pandemic, which is alarming," said first author Rose L. Molina, MD, MPH, an obstetrician-gynecologist and director of the OBGYN Diversity, Inclusion, and Advocacy Committee at BIDMC. "Our work demonstrates how the overall disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic impact the health of pregnant people."
Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?

Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?


Children's nasal lining lowers infection, as the virus is less replicated in the nasal cells. More the exposure, the stronger the pro-inflammatory response.
Advertisement

  Molina and colleagues analyzed data from more than 1.6 million pregnant patients who gave birth in 463 U.S. hospitals in the 14 months prior to the advent of COVID-19 and during the first 14 months of the pandemic. There were no statistically significant differences in the two groups' demographic characteristics, including age, race and ethnicity, insurance types and co-morbidities.

Consistent with reports from the U.S. Census Bureau, the team saw a 5.2 percent reduction in total live births during the pandemic period. Their analysis also revealed maternal death during delivery hospitalization increased from 5.17 deaths per 100,000 pregnant patients prior to the pandemic to 8.69 deaths per 100,000 pregnant patients during the pandemic, a small but statistically significant increase. They also saw increases in the odds of developing hypertensive disorders and hemorrhage. Molina and colleagues suggest the concerning increase in poor outcomes demonstrates that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected obstetric care and pregnancy-related outcomes.

"While hospital-based obstetric care remained an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, outpatient prenatal care experienced substantial disruptions, and much routine prenatal care was done virtually," said Molina, who is also an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School. "It is possible that these disruptions and limitations in monitoring via telehealth may have contributed to the slight worsening of pregnancy-related hypertension. Additionally, increased rates of hypertensive disorders may be due to heightened stress provoked by the pandemic."

The research team also saw shortened stays in the hospital, particularly after cesarean births during the pandemic as obstetric teams and patients attempted to minimize the spread of infection. The team also saw a decline in sepsis rates during the pandemic, likely the result of enhanced hand hygiene and masking due to COVID-19. Molina and colleagues further observed that rates of preterm (or premature) births and modes of delivery (vaginal, cesarean or forceps/vacuum assisted) remained stable. The well-documented racial and ethnic disparities in obstetric outcomes persisted but did not worsen during the pandemic in this dataset.

"While obstetric operations mobilized to adapt to rapidly changing clinical guidance and maintain essential services, the experience of care was dramatically different - especially with respect to restrictive visitation policies which limited social support during a particularly anxiety-provoking hospitalization," Molina said. "As the nation continues to face ongoing surges, it will be important to mitigate further pandemic-related disruptions on obstetric care and pregnancy outcomes."  

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises

Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises


Exercises during pregnancy have a beneficial effect on the mother and the baby. Test your knowledge on pregnancy exercises by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)


Gestational diabetes calculator checks post prandial and fasting blood sugar level to tell if you have pregnancy diabetes. Know about gestational diabetes diet and more using this calculator.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
AIDS and PregnancyAIDS and Pregnancy
Air travel: To fly or not to flyAir travel: To fly or not to fly
Breech Presentation and DeliveryBreech Presentation and Delivery
Drugs in Pregnancy and LactationDrugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Home Pregnancy TestHome Pregnancy Test
PregnancyPregnancy
Pregnancy and Antenatal CarePregnancy and Antenatal Care
Psychological Changes In PregnancyPsychological Changes In Pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancyTrimester of pregnancy
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care AIDS and Pregnancy 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Accident and Trauma Care Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Side Effects Calculator The Essence of Yoga Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Hospital Color Blindness Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close