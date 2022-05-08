Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?

- Adults are more at risk than children in fighting COVID-19 infection
- Children’s nasal lining lowers infection, as the virus is less replicated in the nasal cells
- More the exposure to these threats, stronger the pro-inflammatory response
Children's noses are better at inhibiting COVID-19 infection than adult noses, reveals University of Queensland-led research.
Dr. Kirsty Short from UQ's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said it might be one reason why children's immune responses have so far proven more effective at avoiding and fighting COVID-19.
"Children have a lower COVID-19 infection rate and milder symptoms than adults, but the reasons for this have been unknown," Dr. Short said.
Nasal Lining Cells of Children Key to Fighting against COVID-19 InfectionThe research team exposed the samples of nasal lining cells from 23 healthy children and 15 healthy adults to SARS-CoV-2.
The results showed the virus replicated less efficiently in the children's nasal cells, as well as a heightened antiviral response.
Dr. Short said there were a number of theories why. "It could be an adaptation to the increased threats of 'foreign invaders' such as viruses or bacteria observed in childhood," she said.
"It's also possible that increased exposure to these threats in childhood 'trains' the nasal lining in children to mount a stronger pro-inflammatory response. Or alternatively, metabolic differences between children and adults could alter how virus-fighting genes express themselves."
The researchers found the Delta COVID-19 variant was significantly less likely to replicate in the nasal cells of children compared to adults. But the trend was markedly less pronounced in the case of Omicron.
"Taken together, it shows children's nasal lining supports lower infection and replication of ancestral SARS-CoV-2, but this may be changing as the virus evolves," Dr. Short said.
"Future clinical studies will be needed to validate these preliminary findings in a larger population and to determine the role of other factors, such as antibodies in protecting children from SARS-CoV-2 infection."
The research has been published in PLOS Biology.
Source: Eurekalert
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Hannah Joy. (2022, August 05). Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 05, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-are-kids-better-at-fighting-covid-19-208178-1.htm.
-
MLA
Hannah Joy. "Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?". Medindia. Aug 05, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-are-kids-better-at-fighting-covid-19-208178-1.htm>.
Chicago
Hannah Joy. "Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-are-kids-better-at-fighting-covid-19-208178-1.htm. (accessed Aug 05, 2022).
Harvard
Hannah Joy. 2021. Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?. Medindia, viewed Aug 05, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-are-kids-better-at-fighting-covid-19-208178-1.htm.