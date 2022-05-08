About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Why are Kids Better at Fighting COVID-19?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Adults are more at risk than children in fighting COVID-19 infection
  • Children’s nasal lining lowers infection, as the virus is less replicated in the nasal cells
  • More the exposure to these threats, stronger the pro-inflammatory response

Children's noses are better at inhibiting COVID-19 infection than adult noses, reveals University of Queensland-led research.

Dr. Kirsty Short from UQ's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said it might be one reason why children's immune responses have so far proven more effective at avoiding and fighting COVID-19.

Parenting Guide: Can Third Wave Affect Children?
Parenting Guide: Can Third Wave Affect Children?
Covid-19 third wave: There is no evidence that the third wave will affect only children. However, parents should prepare for the worst until Covid-19 pandemic is over. So, the best way to protect your child is to follow the preventive measures.
Advertisement


"Children have a lower COVID-19 infection rate and milder symptoms than adults, but the reasons for this have been unknown," Dr. Short said.

"We've shown the lining of children's noses has a more pro-inflammatory response to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 than adult noses. "But we found it's a different ball game when it comes to the Omicron variant."

Nasal Lining Cells of Children Key to Fighting against COVID-19 Infection

The research team exposed the samples of nasal lining cells from 23 healthy children and 15 healthy adults to SARS-CoV-2.
Identification of Risk Factors for Long COVID in Children
Identification of Risk Factors for Long COVID in Children
Age, hospitalization and number of symptoms are some key risk factors in developing long COVID in children who had been infected by COVID-19 earlier.
Advertisement

The results showed the virus replicated less efficiently in the children's nasal cells, as well as a heightened antiviral response.

Dr. Short said there were a number of theories why. "It could be an adaptation to the increased threats of 'foreign invaders' such as viruses or bacteria observed in childhood," she said.

"It's also possible that increased exposure to these threats in childhood 'trains' the nasal lining in children to mount a stronger pro-inflammatory response. Or alternatively, metabolic differences between children and adults could alter how virus-fighting genes express themselves."

The researchers found the Delta COVID-19 variant was significantly less likely to replicate in the nasal cells of children compared to adults. But the trend was markedly less pronounced in the case of Omicron.

"Taken together, it shows children's nasal lining supports lower infection and replication of ancestral SARS-CoV-2, but this may be changing as the virus evolves," Dr. Short said.

"Future clinical studies will be needed to validate these preliminary findings in a larger population and to determine the role of other factors, such as antibodies in protecting children from SARS-CoV-2 infection."

The research has been published in PLOS Biology.



Source: Eurekalert
Long COVID in Children and Youth: The First Research Study
Long COVID in Children and Youth: The First Research Study
Complements definition proposed by WHO for condition in adults. It will substantially help strengthen the evidence base on this debilitating condition.

Advertisement

New Study Reveals Complications in Kids Hospitalized With COVID
New Study Reveals Complications in Kids Hospitalized With COVID
One in 20 children hospitalized with coronavirus developed brain or nerve complications associated with the nerve infection.
Advertisement
