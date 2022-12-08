About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
New Nipah-Like 'Langya Virus' Detected in China

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on August 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM
New Nipah-Like 'Langya Virus' Detected in China

A new virus outbreak is raising concerns in parts of China as 35 new cases have been reported. The novel Langya Henipavirus (LayV) was first detected in the northeastern provinces of Shandong and Henan in 2018 and was officially detected late last week.

The virus has reportedly been found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China. Reports indicate that the early patients of the virus are mainly farmers, who have reported fatigue, cough, loss of appetite, and aches.

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus


Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.
Others have also shown signs of blood-cell abnormalities and signs of liver and kidney damage. There have been no deaths from the new virus.

What Is Langya Virus?

The virus is suspected to have jumped from animals to humans in a process called zoonosis and scientists found the LayV viral RNA in over 200 shrews they tested hinting that they could be the natural reservoir of the virus. The virus was also detected in 2 percent of domestic goats and 5 percent of dogs.

Scientists last week identified a new henipavirus associated with a febrile human illness. This virus was also found in shrews. The paper has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The virus is suspected to have jumped from animals to humans.
Nipah and Hendra Viruses Can be Blocked by Potent Antibody

Nipah and Hendra Viruses Can be Blocked by Potent Antibody


Nipah and Hendra virus transmission can be blocked by a new monoclonal antibody that inhibits both viruses. The antibody prevents the viruses from attaching and fusing to host cells, thereby halting the infection.
Langya is part of the genus Henipavirus, which has a single-stranded RNA genome with a negative orientation. Unique features of henipaviruses Paramyxovirinae are their larger genomes, longer untranslated regions that are over 100 amino acids longer than any other known phosphoprotein in the family. It is an emerging cause of zoonosis in the Asia-Pacific region.

Researchers have said that the virus can cause severe disease in animals and humans and holds a biosafety Level 4 virus classification with a 40-75 percent fatality rate. So far there is no vaccine for the novel virus.



Source: Medindia
Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon

Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon


New drug molecules have been discovered that could cure Nipah virus disease. The inhibitors - designed by 3D structural modeling - are capable of blocking the transmission of 15 different Nipah virus strains.
Covishield-like Vax may Help Fight Nipah Virus, Say Researchers

Covishield-like Vax may Help Fight Nipah Virus, Say Researchers


In monkey trials, a Covidshield-like vaccine was found to be successful against Nipah virus. Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly pathogenic and re-emerging virus which causes sporadic but severe infections in humans.
