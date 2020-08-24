How Safe are Dental Clinic Visits During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Yes, because of the precautions dentists are taking. In keeping with American Dentistry Association guidelines, patients at the dental school are screened for symptoms both the night before and the day of an appointment. At the dental school, we require patients to wear face coverings when entering the building and our providers wear gowns, gloves, face shields, head covers, surgical gowns and N95 masks. The CDC issued guidelines for re-opening in June, and the American Dentistry Association encourages regular dental visits. The World Health Organization recommends continuing routine care except in hot spots where there is "intense uncontrolled community transmission," which isn't the case in New Jersey right now.Untreated dental disease is only going to get worse. And we know there's a link between oral health and systemic health. For example, poor periodontal health is associated with heart disease. The providers at the dental school are finding that our patients have been eager to come back.None that I know of. Especially for the past 35 years, dentists have known the importance of using PPE and keeping their offices and dental instruments clean. In the 1980s, before the HIV/AIDs crisis, dentists didn't wear gloves, masks, surgical gowns or eye protection. With COVID, when we know more, we'll be able to determine if the extra precautions we're taking are necessary.We've added high-efficiency air filters that improve the amount of outside air and decrease the amount of recirculated air. Student doctors meet patients and bring them to clinics to reduce the number of people in waiting areas. Patients cannot bring extra people unless absolutely necessary. We're at half-capacity so there are 20 feet between every patient. We continue to use high-speed suction devices, now with an additional student assigned just to hold the suction device to ensure the collection of aerosols.Source: Newswise