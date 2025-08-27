How Gift Card Rewards Boost Alzheimer’s Clinical Study Participation

Small gift tokens increased the participants’ enrollment by 40% than text message invitations for Alzheimer’s clinical research.



Financial Incentives to Increase Diversity of Older Participants in a Memory Concerns Registry - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2837800)

according to a new study by University of Southern California. ( )Effective outreach plans are required to approach marginalized people for Alzheimer’s clinical studies. Exploring the ethics of financial support for clinical trial enrollment, the research targeted underserved individuals for patient registries.Nearly 50,000 adults 50 and older without a dementia diagnosis were invited over email or text message to enroll in the Alzheimer prevention Trial (APT) Webstudy, which aims to accelerate clinical trials by identifying and tracking individuals who may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s.They were randomly assigned into three groups. An active control group received a simple invitation to register; a second group was offered a $25 Amazon gift card for enrolling; and a third group was offered, as a reward for enrolling, entry into a prize drawing for a $2,500 Amazon gift card with 1-in-100 odds of winning.Participants who were white, male or enrolled in Medicaid responded strongest to the incentive. The opportunity to win much larger prize money, however, did not increase enrollment.Although the small gift card offers significantly increased enrollment, the message-only approach was a much cheaper and more cost-effective approach to registering low-income patients.Source-Eurekalert