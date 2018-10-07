medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

How can the Immune System be Pacified to Accept Organ Transplants?

by Rishika Gupta on  July 10, 2018 at 4:40 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

By increasing the activity of DEPTOR, a regulatory protein in immune cells, the inflammatory immune response that leads to transplant rejections can be suppressed. The findings of this study are published in the American Journal of Transplantation.
How can the Immune System be Pacified to Accept Organ Transplants?
How can the Immune System be Pacified to Accept Organ Transplants?

According to the current treatment regime, the person who is receiving an organ transplant must take drugs to suppress the inflammatory immune response that leads to rejection. Even so, almost some recipients eventually lose their transplant. This new approach will help maintain a population of immune cells that naturally temper immune responses, could significantly enhance people's long-term tolerance for transplants, report researchers at Boston Children Hospital.

In a study, increasing the activity of a regulatory protein called DEPTOR in immune cells enabled heart transplants to survive in mice much longer than usual.

In initial experiments, the mice received no immunosuppressive drugs, and heart transplants survived for an average of 7 days. But in mice with genetically enhanced DEPTOR activity in their T cells, average transplant survival was 35 days.

"We got prolonged graft survival in the mice, similar to what you would see with standard immunosuppressants," says David Briscoe, MB, ChB, director of the Transplant Research Program at Boston Children's and the study's senior investigator.

The most exciting results came when DEPTOR enhancement was combined with immunosuppressive drugs. These mice appeared to develop transplant tolerance: their transplants survived almost indefinitely (100 days or longer).

Curbing the Inflammatory Response

The immune system has two arms: An inflammatory arm, led by effector T-cells, and a regulatory arm, led by regulatory T cells or Tregs, which resolve or suppress inflammation. The immune system maintains different mixes of effector and regulatory T-cells, depending on the situation. After transplantation, the balance generally shifts toward effector cells, and existing Tregs can switch to the effector type.

Standard immunosuppressive drugs suppress transplant rejection by curbing effector T-cell responses. But the study suggests the possibility of adding a second approach: enhancing and stabilizing the regulatory T-cell response via DEPTOR. In multiple experiments, boosting DEPTOR activity within Tregs made them more long-lived and functional.

"Normally, when a recipient's immune system 'sees' a transplant, Tregs are overwhelmed by the effector T cell response and cannot shut down inflammation. They may even become effector cells," says Johannes Wedel, MD, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Briscoe lab and first author on the paper. "But when we turn on DEPTOR, they don't do that - they remain stable and active, and potently inhibit rejection-causing effector cells."

The effects of enhancing DEPTOR seem to be specific to Tregs; turning DEPTOR "on" in effector T cells didn't inhibit organ rejection. But in Tregs, enhancing DEPTOR was enough to tip the immune system toward long-term transplant survival.

Deconstructing DEPTOR

To better understand how DEPTOR functions in T cells, Briscoe and colleagues collaborated with David Sabatini, of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, and Mathieu Laplante, now at Université Laval (Quebec City), who originally identified DEPTOR in other cell types. Wedel worked with Peter Sage, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School, to sequence Tregs' messenger RNA to see what genes DEPTOR was turning on and off. Many of the genes that came up as "hits" are involved in cell metabolism.

"Metabolism of T cells is very important to their function," says Wedel. "By boosting the activity of DEPTOR, we can shape metabolism in a direction that makes regulatory T cells much more stable and more active."

Drug Treatment for Transplant and Autoimmune Disease

Briscoe thinks the study findings also have potential implications for treating autoimmune disease. "Classically, Tregs are not fully functional in autoimmune diseases," he says. "So enhancing Treg stability or activity could help."

While the study used a special "knock-in" mouse that allowed Briscoe, Wedel, and colleagues to turn on DEPTOR expression, Briscoe thinks it may be possible to boost DEPTOR with drugs. Existing compounds known as Cullin-RING E3 ligase inhibitors are known to increase DEPTOR activity by preventing its destruction.

"We are interested in identifying specific DEPTOR enhancing agents and moving this area of research forward in pre-clinical models," says Briscoe.

Briscoe envisions two possible forms of treatment. The drugs, with some formulation work, could be designed to be given to patients directly, along with immunosuppressants, to maintain a stable, functional pool of Tregs that suppress rejection. Alternatively, Tregs isolated from a patient's blood could be manipulated genetically or treated with a DEPTOR-enhancing drug to make them more stable, then reinfused back into the patient.

In the meantime, Briscoe, Wedel, and colleagues are trying to understand better how DEPTOR works. They are creating new models to track Tregs with different levels of DEPTOR expression and further investigate how they behave in different situations and disease models.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

A probe was ordered after the first organ organ harvesting and transplantation through the green corridor by the Goa Health Ministry.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Applauds Organ Transplantation In TamilNadu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Applauds Organ Transplantation In TamilNadu

Tamil Nadu was awarded for performing highest number of organ transplants in the country for the third consecutive year in 2017 by the Government of India.

Here are Few Facts to Consider When Looking for Organ Transplantation

Here are Few Facts to Consider When Looking for Organ Transplantation

Dr. SatishChandra, Medical Expert of Credihealth, reveals the few facts to consider when looking for organ transplantation.

Do Skin Diseases in Organ Transplant Recipients Differ by Race?

Do Skin Diseases in Organ Transplant Recipients Differ by Race?

Little is known about how skin conditions affect African-American, Asian and Hispanic transplant recipients.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Perimenopause

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...

 Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes is the abnormal protrusion or sticking out of one or both eyeballs from the eye ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...