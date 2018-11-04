medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

by Sushma Rao on  April 11, 2018 at 10:01 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A probe by the Goan Health Ministry was ordered after the state's first organ harvesting and transplantation. The sixty year old Goan donor's kidneys and liver were transported to Mumbai and donated to two recipients in two hospitals.
Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor
Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

The probe ordered by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday follows complaints by doctors who had claimed that ailing patients in need for organs within the state, where the organ donor died of brain haemorrhage, should have been first preference for organ transplantation.

"Dr. Mahesh Panche, Assistant Lecturer, Department of Casualty Emergency Medicine of this institution, is hereby directed not to leave the station and go anywhere outside the state or for any training programme within or outside the State. Dr. Mahesh shall make himself available for enquiry till its completion. This is for strict compliance," reads the enquiry note signed by the dean of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Pradeek Naik.

Panche, as a medical professional attached to the casualty department of the state-run health facility, was serving as the co-ordinator of the exercise which involved harvesting of the organs from the deceased patient on Friday.

The organs were then transported via a green corridor facilitated by the Goa Police to the Dabolim International Airport before being flown to Mumbai by a special flight.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Tamil Nadu Adjudged the Best State in Organ Donation

Tamil Nadu Adjudged the Best State in Organ Donation

Tamil Nadu was adjudged the best state for Organ Donation, mandatory certification of brain stem deaths, streamlining organ distribution and setting up green corridors.

Organ Donation At the Break Of Diwali Saves Six

Organ Donation At the Break Of Diwali Saves Six

Heart, kidneys and liver of two women who were declared brain dead were harvested and allotted to six others who needed them.

Canadian Donation Policy Has Raised Organ Donation in Ontario by 57%

Canadian Donation Policy Has Raised Organ Donation in Ontario by 57%

Since 2006, Ontario organ donation has increased after the implementation of a new Canadian policy, Donation after Circulatory determination of death (DCD).

ORGAN DONATION

ORGAN DONATION

Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

Move over Kale. Make way for collard greens, the Brassica family vegetable packed with nutrients and superlative health benefits.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Health Insurance - India Health Benefits of Collard Greens 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...