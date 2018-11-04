Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

A probe by the Goan Health Ministry was ordered after the state's first organ harvesting and transplantation. The sixty year old Goan donor's kidneys and liver were transported to Mumbai and donated to two recipients in two hospitals.

The probe ordered by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday follows complaints by doctors who had claimed that ailing patients in need for organs within the state, where the organ donor died of brain haemorrhage, should have been first preference for organ transplantation.



‘Probe ordered by the Goa Health Ministry after kidneys and liver were transplanted from a Goan patient to recipients in Mumbai.’ "Dr. Mahesh Panche, Assistant Lecturer, Department of Casualty Emergency Medicine of this institution, is hereby directed not to leave the station and go anywhere outside the state or for any training programme within or outside the State. Dr. Mahesh shall make himself available for enquiry till its completion. This is for strict compliance," reads the enquiry note signed by the dean of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Pradeek Naik.



Panche, as a medical professional attached to the casualty department of the state-run health facility, was serving as the co-ordinator of the exercise which involved harvesting of the organs from the deceased patient on Friday.



The organs were then transported via a green corridor facilitated by the Goa Police to the Dabolim International Airport before being flown to Mumbai by a special flight.







