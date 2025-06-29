How a Tiny Implant Is Making Paralyzed Limbs Move Again

A spinal cord injury occurs when damage to the spinal cord disrupts signals between the brain and body.

An Electrical Boost for Nerve Healing



‘An implantable electronic device just restored movement after #spinal_cord_injury in an animal study. This is a massive leap forward and brings new hope for #paralyzed individuals. #paralysis’

Daily Electrical Stimulation Improves Motor Function in Spinal Cord Injured Rats

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daily electric field treatment improves functional outcomes after thoracic contusion spinal cord injury in rats - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-60332-0)

In a breakthrough that could change the future of spinal cord injury treatment, researchers at the University of Auckland, in collaboration with Chalmers University of Technology, have developed a revolutionaryThis pioneering study, recently published inmarks a significant step toward developing effective therapies for paralysis in humans and even animals. ( )The ultra-thin electronic implant is designed to sit directly on the spinal cord at the site of injury. It delivers gentle, precisely controlled electrical currents, mimicking the natural bioelectric signals that guide nervous system development in the womb. These signals are vital for the growth and repair of neural tissues—something the adult spinal cord struggles to do on its own after injury.“Unlike a skin wound, spinal cord injuries do not heal naturally. The loss of communication between brain and body often leads to permanent paralysis,” explained Dr. Bruce Harland, lead researcher and senior research fellow at the University of Auckland’s School of Pharmacy.The device was tested on rats, which possess a limited ability to recover spontaneously from spinal cord injuries. Over a 12-week trial, those treated with daily electrical stimulation showed significantly improved motor function and quicker responses to gentle touch compared to untreated rats.“This indicates that the implant not only aided movement but also helped restore sensation,” Harland said. Crucially, the treatment caused no inflammation or additional damage to the spinal cord, underlining its safety alongside its effectiveness.The long-term goal is to translate this“We envision a future where this implant could be part of routine treatment, helping individuals regain mobility and quality of life,” said Professor Darren Svirskis, director of the CatWalk Cure Program at the University’s School of Pharmacy.The study is the result of a collaborative effort with Professor Maria Asplund and doctoral student Lukas Matter at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.The team is now focusing on refining the device by optimizing the dosage—adjusting the strength, frequency, and duration of electrical stimulation to maximize recovery potential.“This study offers an exciting proof of concept,” said Matter. “We’ve shown that electrical fields can safely and effectively guide spinal cord repair.”While still in the preclinical stage, the implant’s success in rats opens the door for human trials and raises the possibility of restoring lost function in millions of people living with spinal cord injuries.With continued development, this innovation could soon redefine the landscape of neurorehabilitation—turning what was once considered irreversible into a treatable condition.Source-Medindia