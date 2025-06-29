About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Indian Scientists Build Pocket-Sized Bone Cancer Detector

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 29 2025 6:28 PM

Portable reagent-less immunosensor detects bone cancer early by targeting OPN biomarker with high accuracy.

In a major stride toward accessible cancer diagnostics, a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, has developed a portable, self-reporting bioelectronic device designed to detect early-stage bone cancer with exceptional sensitivity. ()

Portable Device Targets Bone Cancer Biomarker

The innovative device targets Osteopontin (OPN)—a key biomarker linked to osteosarcoma, a fast-spreading form of bone cancer that disproportionately affects children and adolescents. Unlike conventional diagnostic techniques that require expensive reagents and complex lab infrastructure, the IIT-BHU device operates without chemical mediators and can provide on-the-spot testing results. This breakthrough has been published in Nanoscale, a prestigious journal by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Bone Cancer
Bone Cancer
Find the facts of bone cancer including types of bone cancer, symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis and more information.
Osteosarcoma is a rare, aggressive form of bone cancer that typically begins in the long bones like the femur, tibia, or humerus, most often affecting teenagers and young adults. Common symptoms include persistent bone pain (especially at night), swelling near a joint, reduced mobility, and unexplained fractures.

While the exact cause is unknown, factors such as rapid bone growth, prior radiation exposure, and certain genetic mutations may increase risk. Diagnosis usually involves physical exams, imaging tests like X-rays or MRIs, and a biopsy. Treatment typically includes surgery—often limb-sparing—combined with chemotherapy; radiation is used in select cases.

The "Glucose Meter" of Bone Cancer

Designed as a reagent-less immunosensor, the device works with just a buffer solution, utilizing a gold and redox-active nanomaterial sensor surface. Its operation mimics a glucose meter, delivering results quickly and cost-effectively. “This self-reporting system is compact, easy to use, and ideal for deployment in primary health centers, especially in rural and underserved regions,” said Prof. Pranjal Chandra, who led the research team from the School of Biochemical Engineering.

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease
Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease
Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of the body to the bones. Bone pain, fractures, and excessive blood calcium levels are some of the features of metastatic bone cancer.
The team, including research scholars Daphika S Dkhar and Supratim Mahapatra, has already filed a patent for the device. Plans are underway to develop a smartphone-compatible diagnostic kit, expanding the reach of this technology for remote healthcare delivery and early cancer screening.

Unlike current OPN detection methods—which are often cost-prohibitive and time-intensive—the IIT-BHU solution offers a rapid, accurate, and affordable alternative that could revolutionize cancer diagnostics in India and beyond.

Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma is a primary cancer of the bone which targets adolescents most commonly and mainly affects the areas around the knee, shoulder and hip joint.
IIT-BHU Director, Prof. Amit Patra, emphasized the broader significance of the innovation, stating, “This device is a shining example of how academic research can serve public health. It supports the Government of India’s Make in India and Startup India missions and embodies the essence of technology with a human face.”

With bone cancer diagnoses often occurring at advanced stages due to diagnostic delays, especially in rural areas, this device promises to be a game-changer in the battle against cancer, delivering hope where it's needed most.

Quiz on Bone Cancer
Quiz on Bone Cancer
Bone cancer may arise primarily from a bone or may spread from other organs to the bone. See how much you know on bone cancer by taking this ...
Reference:
  1. An electrochemically charged nanoengineered bioelectronic immunosensing device for osteopontin detection in serum samples - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40405794/)
Source-Medindia


