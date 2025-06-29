Indian Scientists Build Pocket-Sized Bone Cancer Detector

Portable reagent-less immunosensor detects bone cancer early by targeting OPN biomarker with high accuracy.

The "Glucose Meter" of Bone Cancer

In a major stride toward accessible cancer diagnostics, a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, has developed a portable, self-reporting( )The innovative device targetsa fast-spreading form of bone cancer that disproportionately affects children and adolescents. Unlike conventional diagnostic techniques that require expensive reagents and complex lab infrastructure, the IIT-BHU device operates without chemical mediators and can provide on-the-spot testing results. This breakthrough has been published ina prestigious journal by the Royal Society of Chemistry.like the femur, tibia, or humerus, most often affecting teenagers and young adults. Common symptoms include persistent bone pain (especially at night), swelling near a joint, reduced mobility, and unexplained fractures.While the exact cause is unknown, factors such as rapid bone growth, prior radiation exposure, and certain genetic mutations may increase risk. Diagnosis usually involves physical exams, imaging tests like X-rays or MRIs, and a biopsy. Treatment typically includes surgery—often limb-sparing—combined with chemotherapy; radiation is used in select cases.Designed as a reagent-less immunosensor, the device works with just a buffer solution, utilizing a gold and redox-active nanomaterial sensor surface. Its operation mimics a glucose meter, delivering results quickly and cost-effectively. “This self-reporting system is compact, easy to use, and ideal for deployment in primary health centers, especially in rural and underserved regions,” said Prof. Pranjal Chandra, who led the research team from the School of Biochemical Engineering.The team, including research scholars Daphika S Dkhar and Supratim Mahapatra, has already filed a patent for the device. Plans are underway to develop aUnlike current OPN detection methods—which are often cost-prohibitive and time-intensive—the IIT-BHU solution offers aand beyond.IIT-BHU Director, Prof. Amit Patra, emphasized the broader significance of the innovation, stating, “This device is a shining example of how academic research can serve public health. It supports the Government of India’s Make in India and Startup India missions and embodies the essence of technology with a human face.”With bone cancer diagnoses often occurring at advanced stages due to diagnostic delays, especially in rural areas, this device promises to be a game-changer in the battle against cancer, delivering hope where it's needed most.Source-Medindia